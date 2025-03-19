IPL 2025 is here; and defending champions – Kolkata Knight Riders – are all set to try to keep the trophy at home. However, due to security concerns, KKR's clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 6 may have to be rescheduled.

April 6 is the day when Ram Navami is celebrated. In recent times, the religious festival has been a key factor in communal tension in West Bengal.

Earlier, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari announced over 20,000 Ram Navami processions nationwide. It has prompted heightened security needs that affect public events like the IPL.

The Kolkata Police has not yet granted clearance for the match, which coincides with the Ram Navami 2025 celebrations, which require extensive security arrangements.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly has confirmed that, upon discussions, the authorities have not approved the match as planned.

"They have categorically said they won't be able to provide adequate security. If there's no police protection, accommodating a 65,000-strong crowd becomes impossible," PTI quoted Ganguly as saying.

"We have informed the BCCI, and there is still time to take a final call. Even last year, a scheduled IPL match on Ram Navami had to be rescheduled," the CAB president added.

During IPL 2024, Kolkata’s match with Rajasthan Royals (RR) was rescheduled due to security concerns.

Ram Navami clashes in West Bengal In recent times, Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal have been marred by violent clashes. In 2024, violence erupted in Murshidabad’s Shaktipur area, where stones were pelted from rooftops and a bombing injured over 20 people.

In 2023, the Howrah district saw two days of violence during a Ram Navami procession, with reports of stone-pelting and vehicles being torched. In 2022, clashes broke out in Shibpur (in Howrah district) during another procession.