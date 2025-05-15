IPL 2025: Setback for teams in contention for playoffs as WTC final-bound South African stars to return by May 27

IPL 2025: Setback for teams in contention for playoffs as WTC final-bound South African stars to return by May 27

Koushik Paul
Updated15 May 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada is one of the eight South African players selected to WTC 2023-25 final against Australia.
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada is one of the eight South African players selected to WTC 2023-25 final against Australia. (PTI)

In a quick turn of events, the World Test Championship (WTC) final-bound South African players will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. The IPL 2025 was originally scheduled for a May 25 finishing but after the league was suspended for a week, the playoffs begin on May 29 according to new schedule.

South Africa have qualified for the WTC final for the first time and will face Australia at Lord's starting from June 11. A total of 20 players are playing across 10 teams in IPL 2025.

Out of them, Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings), Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Wiaan Mulder (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch (both Mumbai Indians) have been named in the squad for the WTC final.

According to a Espncricinfo report, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has finalised talks with the BCCI and the IPL franchises about the early release of the players, considering the importance of the WTC final.

The rest of the South African players who aren't a part of the WTC final will remain in Indian until its conclusion. The report further stated that the WTC-bound South African players have been told to return back to the country by May 27 before the full squad leaves for United Kingdom on May 30. South Africa play Zimbabwe in warm-up game on June 3.

What did Cricket South Africa say earlier?

Earlier, Cricket South Africa (CSA) had stated the players need to return by May 26 as per original schedule before making a U-turn to allow the players stay in India until June 3.

“One thing we’ve made clear, and we are finalising it with the IPL and the BCCI, is that we are sticking to our original plan when it comes to WTC preparations with May 26 being the latest for the Test guys to come back,” CSA’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe had said, as quoted by The Age.

Soon after Nkwe stated, "Correction – the squad will resume training for the game on June 3rd. The matter is being discussed higher up than me. At ground level, we are focusing on preps for the WTC final.”

Teams for IPL 2025 playoffs contention

With 16 points each, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru need just one win to confirm their spots in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians sit third and fourth with 15 and 14 points respectively, followed by Delhi Capitals on 13 points. Things looks tough for Kolkata Knight Riders (11 points) and Lucknow Super Giants (10), who sit sixth and seventh in the ladder.

Revised IPL 2025 schedule

Day & dateTimeMatchVenue
Saturday, May 177:30pm ISTRCB vs KKRBengaluru
Sunday, May 183:30 pm ISTRR vs PBKSJaipur
Sunday, May 187:30pm ISTDC vs GTDelhi
Monday, May 197:30pm ISTLSG vs SRHLucknow
Tuesday, May 207:30pm ISTCSK vs RRDelhi
Wednesday, May 217:30pm ISTMI vs DCMumbai
Thursday, May 227:30pm ISTGT vs LSGAhmedabad
Friday, May 237:30pm ISTRCB vs SRHBengaluru
Saturday, May 247:30pm ISTPBKS vs DCJaipur
Sunday, May 253:30pm ISTGT vs CSKAhmedabad
Sunday, May 257:30pm ISTSRH vs KKRDelhi
Monday, May 267:30pm ISTPBKS vs MIJaipur
Tuesday, May 277:30pm ISTLSG vs RCBLucknow
Thursday, May 297:30pm ISTQualifier 1TBC
Friday, May 307:30pm ISTEliminatorTBC
Sunday, June 17:30pm ISTQualifier 2TBC
Tuesday, June 37:30pm ISTFINALTBC


 

Stay updated on all the action from theIPL 2025. Check theIPL 2025 Schedule, track the latestIPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with theOrange Cap andPurple Cap.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025: Setback for teams in contention for playoffs as WTC final-bound South African stars to return by May 27
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.