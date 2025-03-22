KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Shah Rukh, Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh groove at Opening Ceremony at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens | Video

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Fans couldn't keep calm after Shah Rukh Khan shook a leg with Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh at the IPL Opening Ceremony at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. A video of the moment has now gone viral on social media.

India's biggest cricket carnival, the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off at Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium on Saturday, March 22, with a terrific match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli's dance moves break the internet Ahead of the RCB vs KKR match, Shah Rukh Khan stole the spotlight with his iconic moves in the Opening Ceremony. The audience roared with joy when Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh danced together on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song.

SRK also grooved with Rinku Singh to the tunes of "Lutt Putt Gaya" from the movie Dunki.

Here's a glimpse of King Khan's moves:

RCB wins the toss, opts to bowl Shortly after the IPL Opening Ceremony was concluded, Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss for the match against SRK's Kolkata Knight Riders. The Rajat Patidar helmed team has opted to bowl first.

Shah Rukh Khan cheers for KKR Ahead of the IPL 2025 opening match, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a pep talk to his cricket team, asking them to be "healthy and happy".

"God bless you. Please be healthy, be happy," Shah Rukh Khan told KKR cricketers, and also thanking coach Chandrakant Pandit for looking after the team.

While Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan opened the IPL with a terrific speech, singer Shreya Ghoshal enthralled the fans with her melodious voice.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane's flying start for KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane played a fantastic knock of 56, but defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders could only manage a sub-par 174/8 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2025 on Saturday.