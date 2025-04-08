IPL 2025: Should Rohit Sharma be used only as an Impact Sub? Ambati Rayudu, Sanjay Bangar clash in debate

Rohit Sharma has had a torrid season so far with the bat. In the Indian Premier League 2025 season, Rohit has scored 38 runs in the four innings he has batted at a paltry average of 9.5. To make matters more complicated for the former MI captain, who has led the team to 5 titles, Sharma is being used purely as a batter through the “Impact Sub” rule under Hardik Pandya’s leadership causing quite the debate.

Advertisement

Sanjay Bangar and Ambati Rayudu, who are doing media duties for ESPNcricinfo, sit in opposite corners in this debate. Bangar feels MI should not cast aside Sharma as he brings leadership experience to the table while Rayudu feels Pandya should be left alone and be allowed to run this MI side in the way he deems fit.

During an analysis show on ESPNcricinfo, the duo were at loggerheads while discussing the issue.

The following is a excerpt of how the debate raged on: Bangar: I want to ask you one question, Rayudu. I think Rohit's absence on the field is hurting from a leadership point of view. He could probably give Hardik the right input as well.



Rayudu: I don't think Hardik needs input. A captain needs to be left alone. It is his team, his input, and you cannot have 10 people in his ears like last year. Rohit is India's captain, and nobody wants to be in his ears when he is captaining. You should follow the same approach with Hardik here.

Advertisement

Bangar: I...

Rayudu: (interrupts) No captain has to be left alone, Sanjay bhai. Sorry.

Bangar: But you look, when you get an impact sub in, you are looking at specialists. And if I have to look at the other options, MI have Naman Dhir and Tilak, who don't bowl. So, in the T20 setup, having that kind of experience in the field is of immense value. For you, it was different because you never led an IPL team. But here is a guy who has led the team to multiple IPL titles.

Rayudu: But he is not the captain anymore. It is Hardik's team. Let's not get into that debate. Rohit is a great leader; we all acknowledge that, but it is Hardik's team, and he will do whatever he sees fit. Rohit's input can always come from a substitute fielder. He does not have to be on the field for that.

Advertisement

Bangar: The message does not always come from the former captain. It comes from the management.

Raunak Kapoor, who was moderating the debate, chimed in by reminding the duo that MI also have Suryakumar Yadav in the mix. SKY, as he is popularly known, is the captain of the Indian T20 side.

Bangar: He (points to Rayudu) knows the MI setup better.

Rayudu: It is not about that. Virat was left alone. MS Dhoni never used to be in his ears. Same for Rohit. Then why should Hardik have 10 inputs from different people?

Bangar: Who are these 10 people?

Rayudu: You are saying Rohit, Suryakumar and then all the coaches in the dugout.

After a few more exchanges, with Rayudu ending his thoughts by stating that cricket is a captain's game and that a captain should be left alone, Bangar brought an end to the debate with a light-hearted message: “Okay, we agree with Rayudu and move on.”