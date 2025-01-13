IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer appointed captain of Punjab Kings, coach Ricky Ponting says ‘he has a great mind’

Stylish Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has been named captain of Punjab Kings for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. The right-handed batsman was the second most sought-after player in last year's IPL auctions and was snapped up by PBKS for a staggering ₹26.75 crore.

The announcement of Iyer becoming Punjab Kings skipper was made during the reality show Big Boss where the batter was joined by his teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh.

"I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with coach [Ricky] Ponting… The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title." Shreyas Iyer was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

Shreyas Iyer's record as IPL captain: Iyer began his career with Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2015. He was later appointed as the franchise's captain midway through the 2018 season and led them to three consecutive playoff appearances, including a runner-up finish in 2020.

In total, the 30-year-old has captained two franchises in 70 IPL matches to date, winning 38, losing 29 and drawing 2. Famously, he helped Kolkata Knight Riders win their third IPL trophy in the same season last year.

During his stint with DC, Iyer's partnership with coach Ricky Ponting has been credited as the main factor behind the franchise's turnaround in the cash-rich league. Punjab Kings were hoping for the same as they made a big bet on reuniting Ponting and Iyer.

"Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver… Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver. I have enjoyed my time with Iyer in the past in IPL, and I look forward to working with him again. With his leadership and the talent in the squad, I am excited about the seasons ahead." ESPNCricinfo quoted Ponting as saying.