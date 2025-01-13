IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer appointed captain of Punjab Kings, coach Ricky Ponting says ‘he has a great mind’

Punjab Kings appoints Shreyas Iyer as captain for IPL 2025 after his significant IPL auction purchase. Iyer looks forward to collaborating with coach Ricky Ponting and aims to secure the team's first championship.

Livemint
Updated13 Jan 2025, 06:50 AM IST
Advertisement
Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL 2024 title, is only the 8th skipper to lift the marquee trophy(Instagram)

Stylish Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has been named captain of Punjab Kings for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. The right-handed batsman was the second most sought-after player in last year's IPL auctions and was snapped up by PBKS for a staggering 26.75 crore.

 

Also Read | IPL Auction 2025: PBKS lose 19 players despite buying Shreyas, Arshdeep, Chahal

The announcement of Iyer becoming Punjab Kings skipper was made during the reality show Big Boss where the batter was joined by his teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh.

"I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with coach [Ricky] Ponting… The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title." Shreyas Iyer was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | IPL 2025 to kick off from March 23, venue to be declared soon: Rajeev Shukla

Shreyas Iyer's record as IPL captain:

Iyer began his career with Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2015. He was later appointed as the franchise's captain midway through the 2018 season and led them to three consecutive playoff appearances, including a runner-up finish in 2020.

In total, the 30-year-old has captained two franchises in 70 IPL matches to date, winning 38, losing 29 and drawing 2. Famously, he helped Kolkata Knight Riders win their third IPL trophy in the same season last year.

Advertisement

Also Read | Why Arjun Tendulkar stopped training under Yograj Singh? Yuvraj’s father answers

During his stint with DC, Iyer's partnership with coach Ricky Ponting has been credited as the main factor behind the franchise's turnaround in the cash-rich league. Punjab Kings were hoping for the same as they made a big bet on reuniting Ponting and Iyer.

"Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver… Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver. I have enjoyed my time with Iyer in the past in IPL, and I look forward to working with him again. With his leadership and the talent in the squad, I am excited about the seasons ahead." ESPNCricinfo quoted Ponting as saying.

Advertisement
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer appointed captain of Punjab Kings, coach Ricky Ponting says ‘he has a great mind’
First Published:13 Jan 2025, 06:50 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts