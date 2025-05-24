IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyers fifty, Marcus Stoinis fiery innings power PBKS to 206/8 in 20 overs against DC

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 24 (ANI): A majestic fifty from Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer and a fiery innings from Marcus Stoinis powered PBKS to 206/8 in their 20 overs, against Delhi Capitals (DC), in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Saturday, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Advertisement

PBKS was asked to bat first by DC skipper Faf du Plessis. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh opened the Punjab innings. Arya was removed early, as DC seamer Mustafizur Rahman removed him for 6 in the second over. Wicketkeeper/batter Josh Inglis joined Prabhsimran in the middle.

Inglis counterattacked the DC bowler and made a vital contribution of 32 runs in just 12 balls before he was removed by Vipraj Nigam in the last over of the power-play. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer joined Prabhsimran in the middle.

Prabhsimran smashed the veteran spinner Kuldeep right after the powerplay, hitting him for 14 runs in his first over. In the following over, Nigam cleaned up Prabhsimran for 28 (18). His innings included four fours and a six. Nehal Wadhera joined the Punjab skipper in the middle.

Advertisement

After 10 overs, PBKS were 97/3, Shreyas Iyer 18 (14), Nehal Wadhera 10 (8). Punjab crossed the 100-run mark in the 11th. In the following over, Mukesh Kumar removed Wadhera for 16 (16), and Shashank Singh joined Iyer in the middle.

In the 16th over, Mustafizur removed Shashank for 11 (10), and Marcus Stoinis joined Iyer in the middle. In the following over, PBKS crossed the 150-run mark, as Stoinis and Iyer smashed Mukesh for 25 runs in the 17th over. Iyer crossed his fifty in the same over.

DC seamer Mohit Sharma dropped an easy catch of Stoinis on the first ball of the 18th over. However, Kuldeep Yadav removed Shreyas Iyer on the following ball for 53(34). His innings included five fours and two sixes. Omarzai joined Stoinis in the middle.

Advertisement

Kuldeep took two wickets in the 18th over, removing the new batter Omarzai for one. Stoinis took on Mohit Sharma in the second last over of the innings, smashing him for 22 runs, including fours and sixes each.

PBKS finish their innings on 206/8, DC will have to bat well to chase 207 when they come out to bat.

In bowling, Mustafizur Rahman (3/33) was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi, the spin duo of Kuldeep and Vipraj took two wickets each.