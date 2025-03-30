IPL 2025: Shubman Gill breaches 1,000-run mark at Ahmedabad - Top 5 batters who reached that milestone in one venue

Gujarat Titans recorded a comprehensive win against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday as they emerged winners by 36 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. With this win, GT maintained their stronghold over MI at this venue as they continued their no-loss record over their illustrious opponents in Ahmedabad.

The Narendra Modi stadium is not just Gujarat Titans’s fortress as it is also skipper Shubman Gill’s favourite hunting ground. During the course of his innings (38 of 27) against MI, he became the second fastest batsman to score 1,000 runs at the same venue, reaching the milestone in just 20 innings. He averages 60.23 at this venue with a strike rate of 160.25. Gill’s highest score in the IPL came at this venue when he smashed 129 against MI in a Qualifier 2 match in the 2023 season. He had a career-defining season that year as he hit 890 runs in the 2023 season, of which 572 came at this venue which also included 2 centuries.

Let’s take a look at the other batters who make the top 5 in this list:

Chris Gayle - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 19 innings The ‘Universe Boss’ is aptly the king of this hill as the explosive left-handed batter reached the milestone of 1,000 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in just 19 innings. Chris Gayle, a fan favourite for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, was a nightmare for opposition bowlers at his home ground as he smashed them to all corners of the relatively small boundaries and helped himself to 3 centuries.

The West Indian’s record at the ground reads 1,561 runs at an average of 41.07 and a strike rate of 159.93. His highest score of 175, which came at this venue against a hapless Pune Warriors in 2013, is still the highest individual score in the history of the Indian Premier League

David Warner - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad - 22 innings Another fan favourite in this list, David Warner is the third fastest to 1,000 runs in one venue. He achieved this feat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, in just 22 innings. The venue was his home ground for 8 seasons when he wore the orange of the Sunrisers Hyderabad but his first introduction to the stadium was when he was with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). And what an introduction it was as he smashed 109 not out against the now defunct Deccan Chargers. The Aussie southpaw has scored 1,623 runs at an average of 64.92 and strike rate of 160.53 at the venue, which includes 3 centuries. He crossed the mark during one of those centuries when he hammered 126 (59) against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2017 season.

Shaun Marsh, Mohali Stadium - 26 innings One of the first big finds in the Indian Premier League, former Australian batsman Shaun Marsh is fourth on this list. The left-handed batter, who bagged the first ever Orange Cap, reached this mark in 26 innings at the Mohali Stadium while plying his trade for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). The Australian has scored 1,064 runs at this venue at an average of 44.33 and a strike rate of 130.23.

Suryakumar Yadav, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 31 innings The Mumbai Indians skipper rounds off this list at #5. Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as SKY, has 1,083 to his name at the Wankhede Stadium at an eye-watering strike rate of 162.12. Of those 1,083 runs, he scored 1,034 runs as an MI player. He was with KKR between 2014 and 2017 before making the switch back to MI; he spent two seasons with MI in 2012 and 2013.