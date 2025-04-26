IPL 2025, SRH breached fortress Chepauk, posted maiden win vs CSK in Chennai. What happened yesterday in CSK-SRH clash?

Life, death, and taxes, and then Chennai Super Kings' envious home record. It even felt like a cheat code. CSK's consistent run to the IPL playoffs is largely due to their exceptional home record. Even when they missed out on a playoffs berth last year, CSK had managed to win five of their seven home matches.

Advertisement

Not anymore. Royal Challengers Bengaluru exposed the cracks in the wall. Delhi Capitals drilled holes in the wall. Kolkata Knight Riders rammed the wall and Sunrisers Hyderabad demolished the wall. Fortress Chepauk is no longer the fortress.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will savour their first-ever win against CSK in Chennai for a long time.

New signings - 72/2, OGs - 75/8, CSK - 154 all out Chennai Super Kings lost all 10 wickets for the first time in 6 years at home and the first ever time to a team not named as Mumbai Indians.

Dewald Brevis on debut top-scored for CSK with a brisk 42 off 25 balls, including 4 sixes. Ayush Mhatre, playing his 2nd T20 game, cracked 6 boundaries in his crisp 19-ball 30.

Advertisement

Dewald Brevis' dismissal in the 13th over proved to be the turning point of the match. Kamindu Mendis' astounding catch at long off silenced the whole crowd.

CSK's experienced batters had nothing to show. Ravindra Jadeja made a 17-ball 21 and the returning Deepak Hooda scored 22 off 21.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni got out cheaply for just 6 runs to Harshal Patel. Player of the match Harshal Patel registered his third best IPL figures (4/28).

Sunrisers Hyderabad's nervy chase The game was in the balance when the strategic timeout was taken after Heinrich Klaasen's dismissal for 7 runs. It was anyone's game at 54/3. Ishan Kishan's 44 off 33 steadied the ship. An unbeaten 49-run partnership between Kamindu Mendis (32 off 22) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (19 off 13) for the 6th wicket gave a comfortable win for the visitors in the 19th over. CSK bowlers conceded 15 extras - about 10% of the target - a number far too high in a low-scoring game.

What's next? Chennai Super Kings host Punjab Kings on April 30 (Wednesday). Sunrisers Hyderabad have a six day break before facing the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on May 2 (Friday).