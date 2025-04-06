IPL SRH vs GT: Who’ll win today’s Hyderabad vs Gujarat match? AI predictions, fantasy team, more

Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 today (April 6). The 19th match of this season will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad and will start at 7:30 PM.

Sunrisers, the IPL 2024 finalists, are sitting right at the bottom of the points table, with just 1 win in 4 matches. Gujarat are at number 3 with 2 wins in 3 matches.

SRH vs GT: Head-to-Head SRH and GT have played 5 IPL matches against each other so far. The Titans have 3 wins while the Sunrisers have emerged victorious in 1. One match produced no results.

In IPL 2024, GT were supposed to clash with SRH twice. However, one match was abandoned while the Titans won the other match by 7 wickets.

SRH vs GT: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s SRH vs GT match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “Currently, SRH are struggling at the bottom of the points table with just one win in four matches, while GT have secured two victories in three games. Considering the teams’ recent forms and head-to-head records, GT seem more likely to clinch the win in this fixture.”

Google Gemini predicts, “Honestly, this could go either way. SRH's home advantage and potential for explosive batting give them a slight edge. However, GT's consistency and strong bowling make them a very dangerous opponent. Expect a high-scoring match that goes down to the wire.”

“If SRH's key batsmen fire and they manage to put up a massive score, they will be very hard to beat at home. The crowd support will be a huge factor. However, GT's disciplined bowling attack is well-equipped to contain SRH's big hitters.,” it says.

Grok predicts SRH’s victory, “SRH is a mess—1 win in 4, with a batting lineup that’s all potential, no delivery. Their bowling’s a joke; Cummins and Shami can’t stop the bleeding, and they’ve got no answer to GT’s spinners.”

SRH vs GT: Fantasy team Batters: Shubman Gill, Travis Head, Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Pat Cummins (VC), Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Rashid Khan ©, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen (C)