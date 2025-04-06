SRH vs GT: 5 Key players to watch today as Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Gujarat Titans

On April 6, Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash with Gujarat Titans. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at 5 key players in today’s SRH vs GT match.

Advertisement

Abhishek Sharma: The Power Hitter Abhishek Sharma is a dynamic left-handed all-rounder for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. In 67 career matches, he has scored 1,410 runs with a highest score of 75 and a strike rate of 154.77, hitting 134 fours and 73 sixes.

Though known for his aggressive batting, his form in IPL 2025 has been off, managing only 33 runs in 4 matches with an average of 8.25. With the ball, Abhishek has 11 wickets in his IPL career but none this season. Despite the current dip, his ability to change game early on makes him a key asset against GT tonight.

Travis Head: The Fearless Travis Head has emerged as a major threat in IPL 2025 with his explosive batting at the top. In just 4 matches this season, he has scored 140 runs at a blazing strike rate of 191.78, including a top score of 67. His career strike rate of 176.40 shows his natural attacking intent.

Advertisement

With 19 fours and 6 sixes already this year, Head gives Sunrisers Hyderabad quick starts in the powerplay. Against Gujarat Titans’ pace-heavy attack, Head’s form and fearless approach could be the difference-maker in tonight’s high-stakes clash.

Sai Sudharsan: The Destroyer Sai Sudharsan is emerging as a consistent performer for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. In just 3 matches this season, he’s scored 186 runs at an average of 62.00 and a strike rate of 157.63. His ability to anchor the innings while keeping the scoreboard ticking makes him a key batter in the top order.

With 2 fifties already, including a match-winning 49 against RCB, Sudharsan is showing great temperament and composure. He’s also hitting boundaries with ease, 16 fours and 9 sixes so far. It proves he’s not just about steady scoring but also clean hitting.

Advertisement

Mohammed Siraj: Miyan Magic Mohammed Siraj is proving to be a key player for Gujarat Titans this season. With 5 wickets in just 3 matches of IPL 2025, including a match-winning spell of 3/19 against RCB, he’s bowling with pace and precision.

His economy rate of 8.92 and strike rate of 14.40 this year show he’s picking wickets regularly without leaking many runs. Siraj’s ability to deliver in pressured situations, especially in powerplay and death-overs, gives GT an edge. His recent form and consistency make him one of the most dangerous bowlers tonight.

Pat Cummins: Mr. Dependable Pat Cummins brings a solid all-round option for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While his economy rate of 12.31 this season may raise some concerns, he has taken 3 wickets in 4 matches and delivered a best of 2/29. Across his IPL career, he has taken 66 wickets in 62 matches with an average of 31.56.

Advertisement

Also Read | Exposure to difficult conditions helped evolution of my T20 batting: Sai Sudharsan