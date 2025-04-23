IPL SRH vs MI match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; can Sunrisers Hyderabad stop Mumbai Indians’ winning run?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 today (April 23). The 41st match of this season will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. It will start at 7:30 PM.

SRH, led by Pat Cummins, are sitting at number 9 on the points table. They have secured just 2 wins in 7 matches so far. MI have secured 4 wins in 8 matches. The 5-time champions, led by Hardik Pandya, are 6th on the points table.

SRH vs MI: Head-to-Head The Sunrisers and Mumbai Indians have played 24 IPL matches against each other so far. The head-to-head history is slightly in favour of MI, who have won 14 of those. SRH have won 10 matches against Mumbai so far.

Mumbai have been dominant in the last 5 encounters between them. They have won 4 out of those. Their only defeat came in IPL 2024 when they lost by 31 runs.

Earlier this season, MI defeated SRH by 4 wickets. Will Jacks, for his 2/14 in 3 overs and 26-ball 36, won the Player of the Match.

SRH vs MI: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s SRH vs MI match at IPL 2025.

According to ChatGPT, Mumbai Indians are likely favourites heading into tonight’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It favours MI for their stronger head-to-head record (14-10) and for having won 4 of the last 5 meetings.

“Their recent win this season, led by Will Jacks’ all-round brilliance, gives them an edge. SRH, currently struggling at 9th place with just 2 wins, need a massive turnaround,” the OpenAI tool says.

Google Gemini says that Mumbai Indians appear to have an advantage. However, SRH are playing at home and are desperate for a win to revive their season, so it cannot be entirely discounted.

“If their key players perform exceptionally well and they can exploit any weaknesses in the MI lineup, an SRH victory is possible. Expect MI to be the favourites, but SRH will be fighting hard for a positive result,” the AI tool predicts.

Grok predicts, “Mumbai Indians are favourites (65-35). Their head-to-head dominance, better form, and deeper squad make them likelier to win. SRH’s batting could click on Hyderabad’s flat track, but their inconsistent bowling and poor season form are hard to overlook.”

Elon Musk’s AI praises MI’s ability to chase big totals or defend with Bumrah’s brilliance. It expects a high-scoring game, with MI likely winning if they chase or set a 190+ target.

“SRH need a miracle from Klaasen or Cummins to turn their season around, but MI’s firepower should prevail,” it adds.

SRH vs MI: Fantasy team Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (C), Will Jacks (VC), Pat Cummins

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen