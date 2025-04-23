IPL 2025, SRH vs MI; Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli in exclusive list

Rohit Sharma becomes the 2nd Indian and 8th batter overall to score 12000 runs in T20s

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated23 Apr 2025, 09:54 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians - Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, India - April 23, 2025 Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma in action(REUTERS)

Rohit Sharma, the most successful player in Indian Premier League history with 6 titles, have achieved one more record in T20s. He became the 2nd Indian after Virat Kohli to score 12000 runs in T20s. 

Most runs in T20s:

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 14562 runs

Alex Hales (England) - 13610 runs

Kieron Pollard (West Indies) - 13537 runs

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) - 13394 runs

Virat Kohli (India) - 13208 runs

David Warner (Australia) - 13019 runs

Jos Buttler (England) - 12469 runs

Rohit Sharma (India) - 12000 runs*

First Published:23 Apr 2025, 09:54 PM IST
