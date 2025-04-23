IPL 2025, SRH vs MI; Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli in exclusive list

Rohit Sharma, the most successful player in Indian Premier League history with 6 titles, have achieved one more record in T20s. He became the 2nd Indian after Virat Kohli to score 12000 runs in T20s.
Most runs in T20s:
Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 14562 runs
Alex Hales (England) - 13610 runs
Kieron Pollard (West Indies) - 13537 runs
Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) - 13394 runs
Virat Kohli (India) - 13208 runs
David Warner (Australia) - 13019 runs
Jos Buttler (England) - 12469 runs
Rohit Sharma (India) - 12000 runs*
