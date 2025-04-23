IPL SRH vs MI: Top 5 players to pick in your fantasy team today; Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Mumbai Indians

On April 23, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s SRH vs MI match.

Suryakumar Yadav Thanks to his solid and consistent performances, Suryakumar Yadav is a top fantasy choice for tonight’s SRH vs MI match. With 333 runs in 8 innings, he is fifth on the Orange Cap list, averaging 55 and striking at 162.

SKY has played multiple match-winning knocks this season, including a recent unbeaten 68 off just 30 balls. His fearless style suits Hyderabad’s pitch, and he can dominate both pace and spin. If MI aim for a big total or chase, SKY will likely be in the middle of it.

Travis Head Travis Head is a key fantasy pick for tonight’s SRH vs MI clash. The explosive Aussie opener has been in solid form this IPL season, scoring 66 off 37 balls against PBKS and 67 off 31 against RR. His ability to dominate in the powerplay and score briskly makes him a valuable asset.

Even in matches where he didn’t last long, he maintained a high strike rate. Given his recent consistency and attacking mindset, Head could play a crucial role in Hyderabad’s top order and fetch healthy fantasy points.

Tilak Varma Tilak Varma is a strong fantasy pick for tonight’s clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The left-hander has played key knocks this season, including 59 (33) against Delhi and 56 (29) versus RCB.

Also Read | Watch: Suryakumar Yadav hilariously imitates Rohit Sharma during MI ad shoot

Known for his composure under pressure and stroke-making ability, Tilak anchors MI’s middle order. Despite a couple of low scores, he’s bounced back well, making him a consistent points contributor.

Mohammed Shami Despite his mixed returns this season, Mohammed Shami, SRH’s pace spearhead, remains a vital fantasy pick. His best figures of 2/28 against GT proved his ability to strike upfront. Though he has gone wicketless in some games, Shami’s class with the new ball and at the death makes him dangerous.

His pace, seam control and vast experience can trouble any top order. Against MI’s attacking batters, Shami might just be the game-changer.

Harshal Patel Harshal Patel is quietly becoming SRH’s go-to bowler this season. He bagged 4/42 against PBKS and has picked up wickets regularly, including 2/34 versus RR and 1/43 versus KKR.