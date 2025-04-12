IPL 2025, SRH vs PBKS: SRH’s record chase, Abhishek Sharma’s sensational century and more

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (247/2) achieved the 2nd highest successful chase in IPL history. SRH chased PBKS' target of 246 in 18.3 overs.

Abhishek Sharma enters history books Abhishek Sharma's 141 off 55 balls is the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL. It's also the highest individual score while chasing in IPL.

Abhishek Sharma smashed the 3rd fastest century in a chase in IPL, reaching the landmark in just 40 balls. Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball effort against Mumbai Indians in 2010 remain as the fastest century in an IPL chase.

Abhishek's 10 sixes are the 2nd most in a run chase in IPL. The left-hander failed to hit a single six in his previous five innings.

‘Powerful’ Punjab Kings Punjab Kings posted their 2nd highest total (245/6) in IPL.

Punjab Kings smashed 89/1 in Powerplay, their 2nd best Powerplay score in IPL.

Punjab batters smashed 16 sixes in their innings, the second joint-most them in an IPL innings. The same bunch smashed 16 innings against Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, this season. PBKS hit 120 sixes in 14 matches last year.

Sensational Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer (82 off 36) reached his fifty off just 22 balls, his fastest in IPL.

The captain has also upped his six hitting ability. He has smoked 20 sixes in 5 innings this season, whereas he managed just 14 sixes in 14 innings last year.

Forgetful day for Mohammed Shami SRH pacer Mohammed Shami conceded 75 runs in his 4 overs, the 2nd most expensive figures in IPL. Jofra Archer conceded 76 runs in his 4 overs, incidentally against SRH, earlier this season. Marcus Stoinis smashed 4 consecutive sixes off Shami in the final over of the innings.