On March 23, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals. The action is set to begin at 3:30 PM. Let’s take a look at 5 key players in today’s SRH vs RR match.

Travis Head Travis Head was in explosive form during IPL 2024, scoring 567 runs in 15 matches at an average of 40.50 and a blistering strike rate of 191.55. He smashed 4 fifties and a century (102), hitting 64 fours and 32 sixes. His aggressive starts at the top made him one of the most feared openers that season.

Abhishek Sharma Abhishek Sharma had a stellar IPL 2024, scoring 484 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 204.22, including 3 fifties and a top score of 75*. As an opener alongside Travis Head, he gave Sunrisers Hyderabad blazing starts. With the ball, he chipped in, taking 2 wickets with best figures of 2/24, proving his value as a handy spinner.

Dhruv Jurel Dhruv Jurel stepped up impressively in IPL 2024. In 15 matches, he scored 195 runs at an average of 24.38 and a strike rate of 138.30, including a career-best 56* and 2 fifties. He is likely to be Rajasthan Royals’ wicketkeeper in Sanju Samson’s absence.

Mohammed Shami Mohammed Shami missed IPL 2024 due to ankle injuries, but his performance in IPL 2023 was nothing short of exceptional. Playing for Gujarat Titans, Shami clinched the Purple Cap by taking 28 wickets in 17 matches. ̌for SRH, he’ll partner with Pat Cummins, who’s also changed colours this season.

Also Read | No Sanju Samson! Riyan Parag set to lead Rajasthan Royals in first 3 matches