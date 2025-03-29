IPL 2025 Stats: Rajat Patidar, Josh Hazlewood shine as RCB thrash CSK in historic Chepauk match

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru kept a cool head in the sweltering heat of the M Chidambaram Stadium as they coasted to a 50-run win against Chennai Super Kings on Friday, March 28, 2025. With this win, RCB ended their 17-year win drought against CSK at this venue. Let us take a look at the key numbers from this match.

MS Dhoni is CSK’s Thala MS Dhoni’s little cameo of 30* (16) made him CSK’s highest run getter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with 4,699 runs. He surpassed the retired Suresh Raina, who has 4,687 runs in the IPL for the franchise.

Jadeja is IPL’s MVP Ravindra Jadeja became the first player in the history of the competition to score 3,000 runs and pick up 100 wickets in the IPL. While he became the 27th player to score 3,000 runs in the IPL, only two others have more than 50 wickets to their name: Shane Warne (92) Kieron Pollard (69). With 162 scalps to his name, Jadeja is one among 25 players to have more than 100 wickets to his name. He is also one of two players to have 100 wickets and score more than 2,000 runs; Andre Russell (2,488 runs and 115 wickets) is the other.

End of jinx The last time RCB beat CSK at their own home ground was in 2008. In that instance too, RCB successfully defended a target as they won by 14 runs as the Super Kings failed to chase the target of 127. While they might have lost all the games (8) against CSK at this venue since 2008 until Friday’s win, they have beaten other opposition (4 wins) at the M Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK’s largest defeat The 50-run loss against RCB is CSK’s largest defeat at the M Chidambaram Stadium in terms of runs.

Longest losing streak The 8-game winless streak against CSK at the venue is the longest losing streak for any team against a particular opponent in one venue in the history of the IPL. The second longest losing streak at a particular venue against an opponent is 7. DC has a 7-match losing streak against CSK at this venue, and so do Punjab Kings, who have a 7-match losing streak against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. Kolkata Knight Riders too had lost 7 matches in a row against Mumbai Indians in the Wankhede between 2013 and 2023. However, KKR broke that jinx with a 24-run victory in 2024.

Ashwin-Jadeja expensive duo R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja had a bad day in the office as they conceded 59 runs in 5 overs combined at 11.8 runs per over (rpo). This is the fifth worst economy in a T20 game the duo has bowled at least five overs combined. At Chepauk, the duo’s combined economy rate breached the 10 rpo only once previously. This was in 2012 and it was incidentally against RCB. Ashwin’s and Jadeja’s combined economy rate was 10.66 rpo in that game, which CSK won after successfully chasing 206.

Raining sixes CSK conceded 12 sixes to RCB, which is the third most the franchise has conceded at this venue. While it was raining maximums for RCB, the home team could only muster 4 sixes in their innings.

Chasing trouble for Gaikwad CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad averages a measly 9.87 while chasing targets of 180 and more in an IPL game. His strike rate is just as poor as in games where CSK had to chase 180 or more, the skipper has scored 79 runs at 111.26. Gaikwad’s record is across 8 innings where he has only two scores of 30+ and four ducks.

Off the blocks After Friday’s win against CSK, their second of the season, this is the third time RCB has started an IPL season with consecutive wins. In 2014 they started the season with 2 wins while they won 4 in a row in 2021.

Chepauk pace friendly? RCB’s pacers averaged 9.83 in their win against CSK at the M Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk). This is the best performance by a visiting pace attack against CSK in an IPL match at this venue. In the 10 overs the RCB pacer bowled, they conceded only 59 runs while picking up 6 wickets.

