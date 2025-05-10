IPL 2025 suspended: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants begin ticket refunds amid uncertainty over T20 league

Two franchises have initiated ticket refunds for fans as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended for a week due to the escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have initiated the refund processes for their upcoming home matches.

SRH, scheduled to play against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, May 10, at their home venue, announced on social media: “UPDATE: In light of the current situation, TATAIPL2025 has been suspended with immediate effect. Ticket refund details will be communicated shortly.”

Similarly, LSG confirmed the cancellation of their home fixture against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which was slated for May 9.

Incidentally, this fixture was the first match to be effected after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the suspension of IPL 2025.

LSG posted, “Update: Tonight’s match at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium has been cancelled. Details regarding ticket refunds will follow.”

IPL 2025 suspended The BCCI announced the suspension of IPL 2025 after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 8 in Dharamsala was halted midway due to air raid sirens in the nearby city of Pathankot. While the BCCI has announced only a one-week halt to the cash rich T20 league, there is growing uncertainty about the restart of IPL 2025.

The board has yet to release a revised schedule or provide updates on resumption plans. Fans and franchises are preparing for a potentially extended disruption as national security concerns take precedence.

IPL 2025: How many matches left? With 58 completed matches in IPL 2025, there are 16 matches still left to be played, including the playoffs and the final, scheduled for May 25.

Of course, should the league be restarted after this one-week suspension, there could be an update to the fixtures, their venues, and the dates.

