IPL 2025: The rise of Sai Kishore, Gujarat Titans’ new found treasure, reaping rewards of a long wait

In IPL 2025 so far, only four bowlers have gone at an economy rate of less than 7.5, with a minimum of 10 overs bowled. The first three might not be too surprising – Varun Chakravarthy, Noor Ahmad and Josh Hazlewood. The fourth is Sai Kishore of Gujarat Titans.

He has bowled 12 overs, completing his quota in each of the Gujarat Titans’ matches, and gone at just 7.4 per over. He has also taken six wickets. But while Kishore being among the top ranks might be surprising to others, the bowler himself is probably working out how to go even better.

Just one match into IPL 2025, speaking to the broadcaster before the Gujarat Titans’ game against Mumbai Indians, Kishore confidently declared, “I really feel that I’m one of the best bowlers in the league. I just have to play more games and establish that further.”

He has bowled superbly in each of the Titans’ games, and his 2/22 ensured a first defeat for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, that too at home at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Strength in fingers, and character Kishore was brought on in the 13th over, and immediately made things happen. RCB were rebuilding well through Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone. Kishore got Jitesh to chip one just short of a fielder and should have had Livingstone, but had a straightforward catch dropped at long-on.

He was not to be denied next over though, getting Jitesh – who had been the more fluent among the two till then – with a beautifully looped delivery that dipped and landed such that Jitesh could only get the toe-end of the bat to it.

In his next over, Kishore unveiled a carom ball that spun sharply the other way while also dipping, completely flummoxing Krunal Pandya. It showed the strength in his fingers, to be able to get the ball fizzing like that. It also showed strength of character, because Kishore hadn’t tried that delivery before, even in a domestic game.

“To be relevant in T20 cricket you have to keep evolving. Over the last three-four years I’ve been practicing that ball, but I hadn’t bowled it anywhere, either in domestic or any other competition. I felt I was confident enough to bowl it in this IPL so I just went with my instinct,” he told the broadcaster at the innings break.

That Kishore has character was evident in the game against Mumbai Indians, when he calmly stood his ground as Hardik Pandya walked towards him and had a staredown. He had played under Hardik for two seasons at the Titans and developed a close bond with him too.

He once told this reporter that he saw Hardik as someone who gave his players the confidence that ‘If something goes wrong, I’ll be there’. And still, Kishore held his ground.

The long wait, and the rewards Kishore has had a tougher path than most in the IPL. He was with CSK for three seasons without getting a game, because there was simply no room in the XI. The same story played out in his first three years with the Titans, playing five games each in 2022 and 2024, but none in 2023. It’s not like he didn’t have the pedigree.

Kishore has been excelling at all formats in domestic cricket, and has even played three T20Is for India. His first-class average is 23.5, and his List A average and economy are 21.9 and 4.4. But he has been in teams where he’s shared the dressing room with world-class spinners. He has had to wait long for his opportunity and success.

“Everyone’s perspective on their career is slightly different,” Kishore had said earlier in in this IPL. “Especially with respect to the IPL, I had to work hard for my chances. So when chances are coming my way I make sure I’m bloody well prepared. And I’m not leaving any stone unturned in terms of my preparation. If I get a chance I have to be 100% there, to make it count.”