IPL 2025 ticket booking: How to book online & where to buy, ticket prices - All you need to know

The buzz around Indian Premier League (IPL) has already started with just 15 days left for the 18th edition to commence at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the tournament opener.

IPL 2025 online ticket booking platforms BookMyShow: BookMyShow is the primary platforms for IPL ticket booking. You can visit their website or use the mobile app to book tickets.

Paytm: Paytm is another platform where fans can now buy tickets in the Indian Premier League.

Advertisement

IPLT20.com: The official website of the Indian Premier League also offers ticket booking services.

Insider.in: Besides BookMyShow and Paytm, Indiser.in is another option for the fans to buy IPL tickets from.

Steps to book IPL 2025 tickets online Visit the booking website - BookMyShow, Paytm, Insider.in, IPLT20.com.

Selection of the match: One needs to select the match from the complete list they want to watch.

There are several seating categories from General to VIP. Select the category.

Proceed to Checkout: Here you need to fill in your personal details - name, email, and phone number.

Proceed to Payment: Here you will get an option to pay through debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking. Once the payment is done, you will receive the confirmation through SMS and email with your ticket details.