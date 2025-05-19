IPL 2025: Ticket holders ‘eligible for full refund’ for RCB vs KKR washout match on May 17

Royal Challengers Bengaluru said ticket holders of its May 17 washed-out IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders are eligible for a “full refund”. The Friday match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was abandoned because of heavy rains.

Advertisement

In an X post, RCB said, “As the game between RCB and KKR on 17th May 2025 was abandoned due to inclement weather, all valid ticket holders are eligible for a full refund.”

How to get a refund for the RCB vs KKR match? According to RCB's X post, digital ticket holders will be issued a refund within 10 working days to their original account used to book the tickets.

However, if the amount is not refunded by May 31, RCB said, "kindly send an email to refund@ticketgenie.in with booking details to escalate the matter."

Those who had a physical ticket for the match are required to surrender their original ticket to the respective official source from which they purchased the tickets in order to claim a refund.

Advertisement

Note: Refunds are not applicable for complimentary tickets.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Playoff Scenarios: RR vs PBKS and DC vs GT to determine qualification

Does RCB still qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs? The downpour dashed KKR's hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs, as they have amassed 12 points from 13 matches and can now accumulate a maximum of 14 points, even if they win their final IPL match of the season.

Advertisement

However, the RCB moved to first position in the points table and require just one more win to comfortably secure a playoff berth.

They will next play the Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23 and the Lucknow Super Giants on May 27. With the playoff race tightening this year, teams will also be focused on finishing in second place to gain an advantage in the IPL playoffs.