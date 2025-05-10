IPL 2025 to move to England? ECB reaches out after BCCI’s week-long suspension: Report

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has agreed to host the remainder of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League in September, according to a report in The Guardian. The world's most popular cricket league was suspended for a week on Friday amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement

Ahead of the league's official cancellation, an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Thursday was called off as a precautionary measure.

Reportedly, ECB chief executive Richard Gould has reached out to his counterparts in the BCCI and offered his support if India failed to resume the IPL after a week-long suspension.

The report goes on to say that there are currently no "active discussions" between the two boards. However, a similar offer was reportedly made by the ECB in 2021, when the IPL was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the UAE eventually stepped in as the stand-in hosts.

Meanwhile, former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan had also recently floated the idea of hosting the IPL in England.

Advertisement

IPL suspended for a week: BCCI on Friday said it had met with the stakeholders to effect a one week suspension for the IPL in the wake of rising tensions with Pakistan.

“While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country. The BCCI remains firmly committed to support all efforts that safeguard India and will always align its decisions in the best interest of the nation.” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had said in a statement.

However, details about the changed schedule or even a possible extension to the IPL are still awaited from the Indian cricket board.

Meanwhile, PCB had decided to shift the remainder of PSL 2025 to UAE on Friday. However, the tournament was later suspended after Emirates Cricket Board reconsidered its decision of hosting the tournament in order to be “wary of being perceived as an ally of the PCB”.