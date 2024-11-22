IPL 2025 start date revealed as BCCI releases dates for next three Indian Premier League seasons

The IPL 2025 will begin on March 14 with the final to be played on May 25. The 2026 season will run from March 15 to May 31, while the 2027 season will be played between March 14 and May 30.

Koushik Paul
Updated22 Nov 2024, 10:51 AM IST
IPL 2025 start date revealed
IPL 2025 start date revealed(BCCI)

The BCCI has announced the start dates of the next three seasons of Indian Premier League. Of utmost interest, the IPL 2025 will commence on March 14 and will run till May 25. Based on media reports, the BCCI has sent the timelines to all the franchises on Friday morning.

This is the first time BCCI has released the dates early and it indicates that the richest cricketing board in the world wants to give clear picture to all the countries to put in their calendar according.

Also Read | Meet IPL 2025 auctioneer, under whose hammer lies fate of 574 cricketers

Meanwhile the IPL 2025 mega auction is just two days away as Jeddah in Saudi Arabia is getting ready to host the event for the first time on November 24 and 25. The IPL 2025 mega auction will begin on 3 PM IST on Sunday.

IPL 2026 start date

According to the letter from BCCI to all franchises, the 2026 edition of Indian Premier League will begin on March 15, with the final to be played on May 31.

IPL 2027 start date

As far as IPL 2027 is concerned, the tournament will start on March 14 and end on may 30.

Also Read | IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming details: How to watch, date, time in IST

Meanwhile, England pacer Jofra Archer, who was initially not included in the final auction list of 574 names, has enlisted his name on a special request, according to reports. It is understood that Archer will be available for a full season in 2025.

Although his base price is yet to be confirmed, but it is believed that Archer has been positioned at the fag end of the list which means he will come as player no.575. Effectively, Archer will be up for grabs in the accelerated auction after the first 116 players have been called for. Along with Archer, two more names have been added - USA star Saurabh Netravalkar and Hardik Tamore.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 10:51 AM IST
IPL 2025 start date revealed as BCCI releases dates for next three Indian Premier League seasons

      Popular in Sports

