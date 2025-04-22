IPL 2025 turns a month old: 5 controversial moments that grabbed headlines during Indian Premier League’s 18th season

The 18th season Indian Premier League (IPL) has been nothing short of entertainment. From Vaibhav Suryavanshi becoming to youngest player to make IPL debut to MS Dhoni taking over as Chennai Super Kings captain, IPL 2025 has given the fans with a lot of beautiful moments as the tournament completes one month in this edition. At the same time there have been some debatable/controversial moments too in IPL 2025. Let's take a look at five controversies as IPL 2025 turns a month old.

Harbhajan Singh racially attacks Jofra archer Harbhajan Singh was in the middle of a controversy once again when the former India spinner made a racist comment against Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer after the England pacer conceded 76 runs in his four overs without taking a wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad. "London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, Aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai (Like the meter of London's black taxis, Archer's meter has also been on the higher side)," said Harbhajan, comparing Archer with London's 'black taxi'.

Eden Gardens pitch controversy The first major controversy in IPL 2025 erupted when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane complained about home advantage (referring to spin-friendly conditions) after IPL 2025 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In reply, the Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee informed that there was no requirements from KKR and as per BCCI guidelines, franchises have no say on the pitch.

Did Khaleel Ahmed tampered with ball? During Chennai Super Kings' first game against Mumbai Indians, Khaleel Ahmed was caught on camera to be putting something in his pocket with his back towards the camera just before the first delivery. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was also present at the moment when all of this happened. While no action was taken, fans speculated a case of ball-tampering and urged the BCCI to look into the matter. Notably, all the videos circulating on social media on the same have been deleted.

Rajasthan Royals' match-fixing allegations The allegations of match-fixing in IPL once again came to haunt Rajasthan Royals when Jaydeep Bihani, convener of Rajasthan Cricket Association's (RCA) ad hoc committee accused the 2008 champions of tampering following their narrow two-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants. However, the IPL franchise denied all allegations and termed them false, misleading and baseless.

