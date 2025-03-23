MS Dhoni produced his absolute best at the age of 43 as the former Chennai Super Kings captain took just 0.12 seconds to send Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav packing during their IPL 2025 opener on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The incident took place on the third ball of the 11th over. Trying to play for the leg spin, the Mumbai Indians captain went for a big inside-out drive but the ball took a sharp turn as MS Dhoni was lightning fast to flash the bails in the blink of an eye. Suryakumar Yadav couldn't event complete his bat swing, giving Noor Ahmad his maiden wicket for CSK.

Watch MS Dhoni lightning-fast stumping

Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad took three more wickets to finish with an impressive 4/18 on his debut for CSK and helped his team restrict Mumbai Indians to a below-par 155/9. While Nooh Ahmad ran through the Mumbai Indians middle-order, Khaleel Ahmed (3/29) removed openers Rohit Sharma (0) and Ryan Rickelton (13) in the powerplay.

Surykumar Yadav (29 off 26) and the in-form Tilak Varma (31 off 25) forged a 51-run partnership to take the innings forward. But once the partnership was broken, it was Chennai Super Kings all around before Deepak Chahar, switching to Mumbai Indians from CSK, came up with a much needed 28 not out off 15 balls to take the team past 150.

MS Dhoni took just 0.12 seconds to effect a stumping against Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav.

For Mumbai Indians, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz and Satyanarayana Raju made their IPL debuts while Will Jacks (former RCB) and Mitchell Santner (former CSK) are making their debut for the Mumbai outfit.

Why MS Dhoni is playing as an uncapped player? According to IPL rules, any cricketer whose last international match came five years ago, will have to play under the uncapped category. MS Dhoni's last international game for India came in 2019. He eventually retired from international cricket in 2020.

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 playing XIs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju.