IPL 2025: Unsold at mega auction, Kane Williamson takes up new role in Indian Premier League before KKR vs RCB clash

Unsold at the mega auction last year in Saudi Arabia, Kane Williamson will don a new hat in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) - the role of a commentator and expert. Alongside a host of foreign and Indian commentators and experts, the former New Zealand captain is one of the high-profile names for IPL 2025.

The IPL 2025 begins on March 22 at the Eden Gardens with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata. Kane Williamson will work as a national-feed commentator for broadcasters Star Sports in IPL 2025.

An IPL veteran, Kane Williamson was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad squad from 2015 to 2022. He was among the crucial contributors for SRH when they won the IPL in 2016 under David Warner.

The right-hander had also led SRH in 2022 before being released. He was bought by Gujarat Titans for the 2023 season, but was ruled out after the first match when he injured his knee while fielding against Chennai Super Kings. Kane Williamson had to undergo a surgery for the injury.

Commentators for IPL 2025 Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Suresh Raina, Kane Williamson, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Mohammad Kaif, Piyush Chawla, Sunil Gavaskar, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Aakash Chopra, Sanjay Manjrekar, Michael Clarke, Matthew Hayden, Mark Boucher, RP Singh, Shane Watson, Sanjay Bangar, Varun Aaron, Pragyan Ojha and Ajay Jadeja.

Kane Williamson in IPL Having made hi IPL debur in 2015, Kane Williamson has played 79 matches in total, scoring 2128 runs. His career-best was 84. Although, Kane Williamson failed to notch up a hundred but scored 18 fifties.

Kane Williamson to play in PSL 2025 Although Kane Williamson is not playing in IPL 2025, he will be seen in upcoming Pakistan Super League. He has been picked up by Karachi Kings where he will reunite with his former SRH teammate David Warner. The Kiwi was initially unsold in PSL 2025 draft, but was later picked in the supplementary round.