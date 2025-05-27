IPL 2025 updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap list; final points table standings after league stage - Find who finishes where

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets to seal a top-two finish in the points table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. The win helped RCB to enter the playoffs in second place and they will next meet league toppers Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 on May 29, while Gujarat Titans will clash with Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on May 30.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|NRR
|Points
|1
|Punjab Kings (Q)
|14
|9
|4
|1
|0.372
|19
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|14
|9
|4
|1
|0.301
|19
|3
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.254
|18
|4
|Mumbai Indians (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|1.292
|16
|5
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0.011
|13
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|14
|6
|7
|1
|-0.241
|13
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.337
|12
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|14
|5
|7
|2
|-0.305
|12
|9
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|-0.549
|6
|10
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|-0.647
|8
Virat Kohli gained one place to be placed fifth after his fifty against Lucknow Super Giants. The RCB batter currently has 602 runs from 14 matches. Another batter who gained a place was Nicholas Pooran who finished at ninth place in the updated list of Orange Cap. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill occupy the first two spots.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|50s/100s
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|679
|52.2
|155.4
|5/1
|2
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|649
|54.1
|156.4
|6/0
|3
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|14
|640
|71.11
|167.97
|5/0
|4
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|560
|46.7
|161.8
|5/1
|5
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|14
|602
|60.20
|147.91
|8/0
|6
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|559
|43.0
|159.7
|6/0
|7
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|539
|53.9
|149.7
|3/1
|8
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|538
|59.8
|163.0
|5/0
|9
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|14
|524
|43.67
|196.25
|5/0
|10
|Shreyas Iyer
|Punjab Kings
|14
|514
|51.40
|171.90
|5/0
In the list of Purple Cap, there was no changes in the top 10 of the list. Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings continued to lead the Purple Cap list, followed by Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|24
|8.2
|2
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|23
|7.9
|3
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|19
|8.4
|4
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.4
|5
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|14
|18
|8.56
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|17
|6.24
|7
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|17
|7.7
|8
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|17
|9.1
|9
|Vaibhav Arora
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|17
|10.1
|10
|Pat Cummins
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|16
|9.1
