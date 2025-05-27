IPL 2025 updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap list; final points table standings after league stage - Find who finishes where

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets to seal a top-two finish in the points table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. The win helped RCB to enter the playoffs in second place and they will next meet league toppers Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 on May 29, while Gujarat Titans will clash with Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on May 30.

IPL 2025 final points table after LSG vs RCB

Rank Team Matches Win Loss NR NRR Points 1 Punjab Kings (Q) 14 9 4 1 0.372 19 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 14 9 4 1 0.301 19 3 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 0.254 18 4 Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 8 5 0 1.292 16 5 Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 6 1 0.011 13 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 14 6 7 1 -0.241 13 7 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 6 7 0 -0.337 12 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 14 5 7 2 -0.305 12 9 Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 -0.549 6 10 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 4 10 0 -0.647 8

IPL 2025 updated Orange Cap after LSG vs RCB Virat Kohli gained one place to be placed fifth after his fifty against Lucknow Super Giants. The RCB batter currently has 602 runs from 14 matches. Another batter who gained a place was Nicholas Pooran who finished at ninth place in the updated list of Orange Cap. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill occupy the first two spots.

Rank Player Team Matches Runs AVG SR 50s/100s 1 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 14 679 52.2 155.4 5/1 2 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 14 649 54.1 156.4 6/0 3 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 14 640 71.11 167.97 5/0 4 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 12 560 46.7 161.8 5/1 5 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 602 60.20 147.91 8/0 6 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 14 559 43.0 159.7 6/0 7 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 13 539 53.9 149.7 3/1 8 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 13 538 59.8 163.0 5/0 9 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 14 524 43.67 196.25 5/0 10 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 14 514 51.40 171.90 5/0

IPL 2025 updated Purple Cap after LSG vs RCB In the list of Purple Cap, there was no changes in the top 10 of the list. Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings continued to lead the Purple Cap list, followed by Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans.