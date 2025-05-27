Subscribe

IPL 2025 updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap list; final points table standings after league stage - Find who finishes where

Koushik Paul
Updated28 May 2025, 12:01 AM IST
Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the IPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the IPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.(PTI)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets to seal a top-two finish in the points table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. The win helped RCB to enter the playoffs in second place and they will next meet league toppers Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 on May 29, while Gujarat Titans will clash with Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on May 30.

IPL 2025 final points table after LSG vs RCB

RankTeamMatchesWinLossNRNRRPoints
1Punjab Kings (Q)149410.37219
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)149410.30119
3Gujarat Titans (Q)149500.25418
4Mumbai Indians (Q)138501.29216
5Delhi Capitals (E)147610.01113
6Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)14671-0.24113
7Lucknow Super Giants (E)13670-0.33712
8Kolkata Knight Riders (E)14572-0.30512
9Rajasthan Royals (E)144100-0.5496
10Chennai Super Kings (E)144100-0.6478

IPL 2025 updated Orange Cap after LSG vs RCB

Virat Kohli gained one place to be placed fifth after his fifty against Lucknow Super Giants. The RCB batter currently has 602 runs from 14 matches. Another batter who gained a place was Nicholas Pooran who finished at ninth place in the updated list of Orange Cap. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill occupy the first two spots.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR50s/100s
1Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans1467952.2155.45/1
2Shubman GillGujarat Titans1464954.1156.46/0
3Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians1464071.11167.975/0
4Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants1256046.7161.85/1
5Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru1460260.20147.918/0
6Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals1455943.0159.76/0
7KL RahulDelhi Capitals1353953.9149.73/1
8Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans1353859.8163.05/0
9Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants1452443.67196.255/0
10Shreyas IyerPunjab Kings1451451.40171.905/0

IPL 2025 updated Purple Cap after LSG vs RCB

In the list of Purple Cap, there was no changes in the top 10 of the list. Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings continued to lead the Purple Cap list, followed by Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans.     

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings14248.2
2Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans14237.9
3Trent BoultMumbai Indians13198.4
4Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.4
5Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings14188.56
6Jasprit BumrahMumbai Indians10176.24
7Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders13177.7
8Sai KishoreGujarat Titans14179.1
9Vaibhav AroraKolkata Knight Riders121710.1
10Pat CumminsSunrisers Hyderabad14169.1

