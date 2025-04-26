IPL 2025 updated points table after KKR vs PBKS rain washout; how does Orange Cap, Purple Cap lists look like?

The sudden rain during the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) versus Punjab Kings clash at the Eden Gardens on Saturday will impact heavily in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. After Punjab Kings rode on fifties from Priyansh Arya and Prabsimran Singh to post 201/4.

KKR were 7/0 after just an over when rain stopped play with the defending champions needing 195 more runs to win. In case the play gets abandoned due to rain, both teams will share a point each.

In that case, KKR will remain seventh with seven points from nine games while Punjab Kings rise to fourth spot in the table with 11 points from nine games.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table after KKR vs PBKS