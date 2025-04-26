IPL 2025 updated points table after KKR vs PBKS rain washout; how does Orange Cap, Purple Cap lists look like?

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Apr 2025, 11:10 PM IST
Ground staff cover the Eden Gardens stadium as rain stops play during the IPL 2025 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, in Kolkata on Saturday.(ANI)

The sudden rain during the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) versus Punjab Kings clash at the Eden Gardens on Saturday will impact heavily in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. After Punjab Kings rode on fifties from Priyansh Arya and Prabsimran Singh to post 201/4. 

KKR were 7/0 after just an over when rain stopped play with the defending champions needing 195 more runs to win. In case the play gets abandoned due to rain, both teams will share a point each. 

In that case, KKR will remain seventh with seven points from nine games while Punjab Kings rise to fourth spot in the table with 11 points from nine games. 

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table after KKR vs PBKS

No.TeamMatchesWonLostTiedPointsNRR
1Gujarat Titans8620121.104
2Delhi Capitals8620120.657
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru9630120.472
4Punjab Kings9531110.177
5Mumbai Indians9540100.673
6Lucknow Super Giants954010-0.054
7Kolkata Knight Riders935170.212
8Sunrisers Hyderabad93606-1.103
9Rajasthan Royals92704-0.625
10Chennai Super Kings92704-1.302

First Published:26 Apr 2025, 11:10 PM IST
