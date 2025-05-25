IPL 2025; Updated points table, orange cap, purple cap list after DC's win vs PBKS in Jaipur

Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in Jaipur. Punjab Kings remain at second place with 17 points. Delhi Capitals ended their IPL 2025 campaign at fifth place with 15 points.
|Rank
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|0.602
|2
|Punjab Kings (Q)
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|0.327
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|0.255
|4
|Mumbai Indians (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|1.239
|5
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|0.011
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.337
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|0.193
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|-0.737
|9
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|8
|-0.549
|10
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|13
|3
|10
|0
|6
|-1.030
Gujarat Titans will finish as table toppers if they beat bottom placed Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 25). Winner of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi will move to 6th place in the table.
Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul moved to 7th in the orange cap race. Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer moved to 10th place. The top two batters in the race - Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill - and 8th placed Jos Buttler will be in action for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Ahmedabad.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|50s/100s
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|638
|53.2
|156.0
|5/1
|2
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|636
|57.8
|156.7
|6/0
|3
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|583
|72.9
|170.5
|4/0
|4
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|560
|46.7
|161.8
|5/1
|5
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|559
|43.0
|159.7
|6/0
|6
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|548
|60.9
|145.4
|7/0
|7
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|539
|53.9
|149.7
|3/1
|8
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|533
|66.63
|165.0
|5/0
|9
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|511
|46.5
|198.8
|5/0
|10
|Shreyas Iyer
|Punjab Kings
|13
|488
|48.8
|172.4
|5/0
The top 10 in the purple cap race remain unchanged after PBKS' win against DC. Top two bowlers in the list - GT's Prasidh Krishna and CSK's Noor Ahmad - will go head-to-head against each other on Sunday in Ahmedabad.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|21
|8.1
|2
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|21
|8.4
|3
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|19
|8.4
|4
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.5
|5
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|17
|7.0
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|16
|6.4
|7
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|13
|16
|8.7
|8
|Pat Cummins
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|16
|8.9
|9
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|16
|9.0
|10
|Harshal Patel
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|16
|9.8
