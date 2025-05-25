Subscribe

IPL 2025; Updated points table, orange cap, purple cap list after DC's win vs PBKS in Jaipur

Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in Jaipur. Punjab Kings remain at second place place. Delhi Capitals ended their IPL 2025 campaign at fifth place with 15 points.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated25 May 2025, 12:45 AM IST
Advertisement
Delhi Capitals batter Sameer Rizvi cracked an unbeaten 58 against Punjab Kings in Jaipur on Saturday (May 24)
Delhi Capitals batter Sameer Rizvi cracked an unbeaten 58 against Punjab Kings in Jaipur on Saturday (May 24)(HT_PRINT)

Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in Jaipur. Punjab Kings remain at second place with 17 points. Delhi Capitals ended their IPL 2025 campaign at fifth place with 15 points.

Advertisement

Click here for detailed analysis on race to the top two positions.

Points table after PBKS vs DC

RankTeamsPlayedWonLostNo ResultPointsNRR
1Gujarat Titans (Q)13940180.602
2Punjab Kings (Q)13841170.327
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)13841170.255
4Mumbai Indians (Q)13850161.239
5Delhi Capitals (E)14761150.011
6Lucknow Super Giants (E)1367012-0.337
7Kolkata Knight Riders (E)13562120.193
8Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)1357111-0.737
9Rajasthan Royals (E)1441008-0.549
10Chennai Super Kings (E)1331006-1.030

Gujarat Titans will finish as table toppers if they beat bottom placed Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 25). Winner of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi will move to 6th place in the table.

Orange cap after PBKS vs DC

 Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul moved to 7th in the orange cap race. Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer moved to 10th place. The top two batters in the race - Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill - and 8th placed Jos Buttler will be in action for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement
RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR50s/100s
1Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans1363853.2156.05/1
2Shubman GillGujarat Titans1363657.8156.76/0
3Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians1358372.9170.54/0
4Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants1256046.7161.85/1
5Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals1455943.0159.76/0
6Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru1254860.9145.47/0
7KL RahulDelhi Capitals1353953.9149.73/1
8Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans1353366.63165.05/0
9Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants1351146.5198.85/0
10Shreyas IyerPunjab Kings1348848.8172.45/0

Purple cap after PBKS vs DC

The top 10 in the purple cap race remain unchanged after PBKS' win against DC. Top two bowlers in the list - GT's Prasidh Krishna and CSK's Noor Ahmad - will go head-to-head against each other on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans13218.1
2Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings13218.4
3Trent BoultMumbai Indians13198.4
4Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.5
5Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders12177.0
6Jasprit BumrahMumbai Indians9166.4
7Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings13168.7
8Pat CumminsSunrisers Hyderabad13168.9
9Sai KishoreGujarat Titans13169.0
10Harshal PatelSunrisers Hyderabad12169.8

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

 
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025; Updated points table, orange cap, purple cap list after DC's win vs PBKS in Jaipur
Read Next Story