IPL 2025; Updated points table, orange cap, purple cap list after DC's win vs PBKS in Jaipur

Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in Jaipur. Punjab Kings remain at second place with 17 points. Delhi Capitals ended their IPL 2025 campaign at fifth place with 15 points.

Points table after PBKS vs DC

Rank Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans (Q) 13 9 4 0 18 0.602 2 Punjab Kings (Q) 13 8 4 1 17 0.327 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 13 8 4 1 17 0.255 4 Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 1.239 5 Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 6 1 15 0.011 6 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.337 7 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 2 12 0.193 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 13 5 7 1 11 -0.737 9 Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 8 -0.549 10 Chennai Super Kings (E) 13 3 10 0 6 -1.030

Gujarat Titans will finish as table toppers if they beat bottom placed Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 25). Winner of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi will move to 6th place in the table.

Orange cap after PBKS vs DC Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul moved to 7th in the orange cap race. Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer moved to 10th place. The top two batters in the race - Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill - and 8th placed Jos Buttler will be in action for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Rank Player Team Matches Runs AVG SR 50s/100s 1 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 13 638 53.2 156.0 5/1 2 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 13 636 57.8 156.7 6/0 3 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 13 583 72.9 170.5 4/0 4 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 12 560 46.7 161.8 5/1 5 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 14 559 43.0 159.7 6/0 6 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 548 60.9 145.4 7/0 7 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 13 539 53.9 149.7 3/1 8 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 13 533 66.63 165.0 5/0 9 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 13 511 46.5 198.8 5/0 10 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 13 488 48.8 172.4 5/0

Purple cap after PBKS vs DC The top 10 in the purple cap race remain unchanged after PBKS' win against DC. Top two bowlers in the list - GT's Prasidh Krishna and CSK's Noor Ahmad - will go head-to-head against each other on Sunday in Ahmedabad.