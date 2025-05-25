IPL 2025; Updated points table, orange cap, purple cap list after SRH's win vs KKR in Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 runs in Delhi. Sunrisers Hyderabad moved from 8th to 6th in the points table. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders finished the season at the 8th place.

Published25 May 2025, 11:27 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen smashed a 37-ball century against Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi on May 25.
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 runs in Delhi. Sunrisers Hyderabad moved from 8th to 6th in the points table and will end the season at 6th place if Lucknow Super Giants lose to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday (May 27). Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders finished the season at the 8th place.

Heinrich Klaasen's 37-ball century propelled SRH to 278/3, the third highest total in the history of IPL. KKR could only score 168 in their chase.

 

Points table after SRH vs KKR

Chennai Super Kings ended their campaign at the 10th place. It is the first instance of CSK finishing last in the points table at the end of a season. Winner of Punjab Kings (2nd) vs Mumbai Indians (4th) on Monday (May 26) will move to the top of the points table.

RankTeamsPlayedWonLostNo ResultPointsNRR
1Gujarat Titans (Q)14950180.254
2Punjab Kings (Q)13841170.327
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)13841170.255
4Mumbai Indians (Q)13850161.239
5Delhi Capitals (E)14761150.011
6Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)1467113-0.241
7Lucknow Super Giants (E)1367012-0.337
8Kolkata Knight Riders (E)1457212-0.305
10Rajasthan Royals (E)1441008-0.549
10Chennai Super Kings (E)1441008-0.647

Orange cap after SRH vs KKR

Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan (679 runs) and Shubman Gill (649 runs) extended their lead at the top of the table. GT's Jos Buttler finished the season with 538 runs and leave to England for International asssignment. Third placed Suryakumar Yadav (583 runs), and Tenth placed Shreyas Iyer (488 runs) will be in action on Monday (May 25).

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR50s/100s
1Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans1467952.2155.45/1
2Shubman GillGujarat Titans1464954.1156.46/0
3Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians1358372.9170.54/0
4Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants1256046.7161.85/1
5Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals1455943.0159.76/0
6Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru1254860.9145.47/0
7KL RahulDelhi Capitals1353953.9149.73/1
8Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans1353859.8163.05/0
9Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants1351146.5198.85/0
10Shreyas IyerPunjab Kings1348848.8172.45/0

Purple cap after SRH vs KKR

CSK's Noor Ahmad leads the purple cap race after taking 3 wickets against GT on Sunday afternoon. He finished the season with 24 wickets. GT's Prasidh Krishna (23 wickets) will have at least one match to overtake Noor Ahmad as Gujarat Titans are in the playoffs.

Trent Boult (19 wickets), Jasprit Bumrah (16 wickets), and Arshdeep Singh (16 wickets) will be in action on Monday.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings14248.2
2Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans14237.9
3Trent BoultMumbai Indians13198.4
4Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.4
5Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders13177.7
6Sai KishoreGujarat Titans14179.1
7Vaibhav AroraKolkata Knight Riders121710.1
8Jasprit BumrahMumbai Indians9166.4
9Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings13168.7
10Pat CumminsSunrisers Hyderabad14169.1

