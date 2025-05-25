IPL 2025; Updated points table, orange cap, purple cap list after SRH's win vs KKR in Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 runs in Delhi. Sunrisers Hyderabad moved from 8th to 6th in the points table and will end the season at 6th place if Lucknow Super Giants lose to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday (May 27). Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders finished the season at the 8th place.

Heinrich Klaasen's 37-ball century propelled SRH to 278/3, the third highest total in the history of IPL. KKR could only score 168 in their chase.

Points table after SRH vs KKR Chennai Super Kings ended their campaign at the 10th place. It is the first instance of CSK finishing last in the points table at the end of a season. Winner of Punjab Kings (2nd) vs Mumbai Indians (4th) on Monday (May 26) will move to the top of the points table.

Rank Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 18 0.254 2 Punjab Kings (Q) 13 8 4 1 17 0.327 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 13 8 4 1 17 0.255 4 Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 1.239 5 Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 6 1 15 0.011 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 14 6 7 1 13 -0.241 7 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.337 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 14 5 7 2 12 -0.305 10 Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 8 -0.549 10 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 4 10 0 8 -0.647

Orange cap after SRH vs KKR Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan (679 runs) and Shubman Gill (649 runs) extended their lead at the top of the table. GT's Jos Buttler finished the season with 538 runs and leave to England for International asssignment. Third placed Suryakumar Yadav (583 runs), and Tenth placed Shreyas Iyer (488 runs) will be in action on Monday (May 25).

Rank Player Team Matches Runs AVG SR 50s/100s 1 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 14 679 52.2 155.4 5/1 2 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 14 649 54.1 156.4 6/0 3 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 13 583 72.9 170.5 4/0 4 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 12 560 46.7 161.8 5/1 5 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 14 559 43.0 159.7 6/0 6 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 548 60.9 145.4 7/0 7 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 13 539 53.9 149.7 3/1 8 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 13 538 59.8 163.0 5/0 9 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 13 511 46.5 198.8 5/0 10 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 13 488 48.8 172.4 5/0

Purple cap after SRH vs KKR CSK's Noor Ahmad leads the purple cap race after taking 3 wickets against GT on Sunday afternoon. He finished the season with 24 wickets. GT's Prasidh Krishna (23 wickets) will have at least one match to overtake Noor Ahmad as Gujarat Titans are in the playoffs.

Trent Boult (19 wickets), Jasprit Bumrah (16 wickets), and Arshdeep Singh (16 wickets) will be in action on Monday.