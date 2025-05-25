IPL 2025; Updated points table, orange cap, purple cap list after SRH's win vs KKR in Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 runs in Delhi. Sunrisers Hyderabad moved from 8th to 6th in the points table and will end the season at 6th place if Lucknow Super Giants lose to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday (May 27). Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders finished the season at the 8th place.
Heinrich Klaasen's 37-ball century propelled SRH to 278/3, the third highest total in the history of IPL. KKR could only score 168 in their chase.
Chennai Super Kings ended their campaign at the 10th place. It is the first instance of CSK finishing last in the points table at the end of a season. Winner of Punjab Kings (2nd) vs Mumbai Indians (4th) on Monday (May 26) will move to the top of the points table.
|Rank
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.254
|2
|Punjab Kings (Q)
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|0.327
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|0.255
|4
|Mumbai Indians (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|1.239
|5
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|0.011
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|14
|6
|7
|1
|13
|-0.241
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.337
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|-0.305
|10
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|8
|-0.549
|10
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|8
|-0.647
Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan (679 runs) and Shubman Gill (649 runs) extended their lead at the top of the table. GT's Jos Buttler finished the season with 538 runs and leave to England for International asssignment. Third placed Suryakumar Yadav (583 runs), and Tenth placed Shreyas Iyer (488 runs) will be in action on Monday (May 25).
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|50s/100s
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|679
|52.2
|155.4
|5/1
|2
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|649
|54.1
|156.4
|6/0
|3
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|583
|72.9
|170.5
|4/0
|4
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|560
|46.7
|161.8
|5/1
|5
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|559
|43.0
|159.7
|6/0
|6
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|548
|60.9
|145.4
|7/0
|7
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|539
|53.9
|149.7
|3/1
|8
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|538
|59.8
|163.0
|5/0
|9
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|511
|46.5
|198.8
|5/0
|10
|Shreyas Iyer
|Punjab Kings
|13
|488
|48.8
|172.4
|5/0
CSK's Noor Ahmad leads the purple cap race after taking 3 wickets against GT on Sunday afternoon. He finished the season with 24 wickets. GT's Prasidh Krishna (23 wickets) will have at least one match to overtake Noor Ahmad as Gujarat Titans are in the playoffs.
Trent Boult (19 wickets), Jasprit Bumrah (16 wickets), and Arshdeep Singh (16 wickets) will be in action on Monday.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|24
|8.2
|2
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|23
|7.9
|3
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|19
|8.4
|4
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.4
|5
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|17
|7.7
|6
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|17
|9.1
|7
|Vaibhav Arora
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|17
|10.1
|8
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|16
|6.4
|9
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|13
|16
|8.7
|10
|Pat Cummins
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|16
|9.1
