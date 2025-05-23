IPL 2025; Updated points table, orange cap, purple cap list after SRH's win vs RCB in Lucknow

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs in Lucknow. RCB dropped from 2nd to 3rd in the points table. RCB's net run rate slipped from +0.482 to +0.255. SRH remain at 8th place after their win.
RCB are in danger of finishing outside the top two.
|Rank
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|0.602
|2
|Punjab Kings (Q)
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|0.389
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|8
|3
|1
|17
|0.255
|4
|Mumbai Indians (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|1.239
|5
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.049
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.337
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|0.193
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|-0.737
|9
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|8
|-0.549
|10
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|13
|3
|10
|0
|6
|-1.030
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli moved from 8th to 6th after scoring a brisk 43 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh and Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul will be in action on Saturday (May 24).
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|50s/100s
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|638
|53.2
|156.0
|5/1
|2
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|636
|57.8
|156.7
|6/0
|3
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|583
|72.9
|170.5
|4/0
|4
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|560
|46.7
|161.8
|5/1
|5
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|559
|43.0
|159.7
|6/0
|6
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|548
|60.9
|145.4
|7/0
|7
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|533
|66.63
|165.0
|5/0
|8
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|511
|46.5
|198.8
|5/0
|9
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|504
|56.0
|148.7
|3/1
|10
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Punjab Kings
|12
|458
|38.2
|171.5
|4/0
SRH captain Pat Cummins jumped to 8th place after taking three wickets against RCB. Cummins' teammate Harshal Patel moved to 10th place. Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh will be in action on Saturday.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|21
|8.1
|2
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|21
|8.4
|3
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|19
|8.4
|4
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.5
|5
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|17
|7.0
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|16
|6.4
|7
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|12
|16
|8.7
|8
|Pat Cummins
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|16
|8.9
|9
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|16
|9.0
|10
|Harshal Patel
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|16
|9.8
