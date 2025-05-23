Subscribe

IPL 2025; Updated points table, orange cap, purple cap list after SRH's win vs RCB in Lucknow

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs in Lucknow. RCB slipped to 3rd place after their defeat. SRH remain at 8th place after their win.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated24 May 2025, 12:01 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan smashed an unbeaten 94 off 48 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow on May 23
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs in Lucknow. RCB dropped from 2nd to 3rd in the points table. RCB's net run rate slipped from +0.482 to +0.255. SRH remain at 8th place after their win.

RCB are in danger of finishing outside the top two. Click here to get a detailed analysis of RCB's top two chances.

Also Read | West Indies' Matthew Forde smashes the joint-fastest fifty in ODI history

Points table after RCB vs SRH; RCB slip to 3rd

RankTeamsPlayedWonLostNo ResultPointsNRR
1Gujarat Titans (Q)13940180.602
2Punjab Kings (Q)12831170.389
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)13831170.255
4Mumbai Indians (Q)13850161.239
5Delhi Capitals (E)13661130.049
6Lucknow Super Giants (E)1367012-0.337
7Kolkata Knight Riders (E)13562120.193
8Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)1357111-0.737
9Rajasthan Royals (E)1441008-0.549
10Chennai Super Kings (E)1331006-1.030

Orange cap after RCB vs SRH; Virat Kohli moves to 6th

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli moved from 8th to 6th after scoring a brisk 43 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh and Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul will be in action on Saturday (May 24).

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR50s/100s
1Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans1363853.2156.05/1
2Shubman GillGujarat Titans1363657.8156.76/0
3Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians1358372.9170.54/0
4Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants1256046.7161.85/1
5Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals1455943.0159.76/0
6Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru1254860.9145.47/0
7Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans1353366.63165.05/0
8Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants1351146.5198.85/0
9KL RahulDelhi Capitals1250456.0148.73/1
10Prabhsimran SinghPunjab Kings1245838.2171.54/0

Purple cap after RCB vs SRH match; 

SRH captain Pat Cummins jumped to 8th place after taking three wickets against RCB. Cummins' teammate Harshal Patel moved to 10th place. Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh will be in action on Saturday.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans13218.1
2Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings13218.4
3Trent BoultMumbai Indians13198.4
4Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.5
5Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders12177.0
6Jasprit BumrahMumbai Indians9166.4
7Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings12168.7
8Pat CumminsSunrisers Hyderabad13168.9
9Sai KishoreGujarat Titans13169.0
10Harshal PatelSunrisers Hyderabad12169.8

