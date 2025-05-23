IPL 2025; Updated points table, orange cap, purple cap list after SRH's win vs RCB in Lucknow

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs in Lucknow. RCB dropped from 2nd to 3rd in the points table. RCB's net run rate slipped from +0.482 to +0.255. SRH remain at 8th place after their win.

Advertisement

RCB are in danger of finishing outside the top two. Click here to get a detailed analysis of RCB's top two chances.

Points table after RCB vs SRH; RCB slip to 3rd

Rank Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans (Q) 13 9 4 0 18 0.602 2 Punjab Kings (Q) 12 8 3 1 17 0.389 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 13 8 3 1 17 0.255 4 Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 1.239 5 Delhi Capitals (E) 13 6 6 1 13 0.049 6 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.337 7 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 2 12 0.193 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 13 5 7 1 11 -0.737 9 Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 8 -0.549 10 Chennai Super Kings (E) 13 3 10 0 6 -1.030

Orange cap after RCB vs SRH; Virat Kohli moves to 6th Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli moved from 8th to 6th after scoring a brisk 43 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh and Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul will be in action on Saturday (May 24).

Rank Player Team Matches Runs AVG SR 50s/100s 1 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 13 638 53.2 156.0 5/1 2 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 13 636 57.8 156.7 6/0 3 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 13 583 72.9 170.5 4/0 4 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 12 560 46.7 161.8 5/1 5 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 14 559 43.0 159.7 6/0 6 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 548 60.9 145.4 7/0 7 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 13 533 66.63 165.0 5/0 8 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 13 511 46.5 198.8 5/0 9 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 12 504 56.0 148.7 3/1 10 Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings 12 458 38.2 171.5 4/0

Purple cap after RCB vs SRH match; SRH captain Pat Cummins jumped to 8th place after taking three wickets against RCB. Cummins' teammate Harshal Patel moved to 10th place. Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh will be in action on Saturday.

Advertisement