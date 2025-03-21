IPL 2025 updated rules EXPLAINED: All you need to know about second ball rule, saliva ban, impact player & DRS

Ahead of the 18th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) that starts on March 22, the BCCI has introduced a few changes in the regulations while retaining some existing rules to enhance the excitement around the world's richest T20 franchise league.

The IPL 2025 begins with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener in Kolkata. All the captains and the managers of 10 IPL teams had a meeting at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on March 20.

Here's the detailed rules and regulations of IPL 2025.

No match bans for slow over-rates No captain will face match bans for slow over-rates. Instead, the captain will be penalised and face demerit points for slow over-rates. A captain will be penalised 25 to 75 per cent of match fees along with demerit points for Level 1 offence. Four demerit points will be awarded for a Level 2 offence.

The match referee holds the power to impose a penalty of 100 per cent fine or more demerit points for every 4 demerit points collected. These demerit points could potentially lead to a match ban in the future. Notably, the demerit points will be carried forward for a period of three years.

Saliva ban lifted The bowlers will have a sign of relief as they will be allowed to use saliva on the ball for IPL 2025. The saliva ban was originally introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to minimise the spread of the disease.

Impact Player rule to stay till IPL 2027 The Impact Player rule, which has received much flak from the bowlers and a few experts, is there to stay till IPL 2027 to say the least. During the BCCI meeting, it stated that the organisers will review it after IPL 2027, according to Cricbuzz.

More use of Decision-Review System Players will now have the liberty to call for a DRS in case for height-based no-balls and wides outside the off-stump. There have been several controversies on height-based no-balls and wides outside the off-stump in recent years and will DRS coming into play, umpires in IPL 2025 will be able to make more accurate decisions.

Second Ball rule in IPL 2025 The latest addition to IPL 2025 rules is the introduction of a second ball. To counter the effects of dew in night matches, the bowling team can opt for a second ball after the 11th over of the second innings, provided the umpires deem the need for it. This rule is not applicable on the afternoon matches which start at 3:30 PM IST.