Varun Chakaravarthy has redefined himself since the previous Indian Premier League (IPL) season and maintaining consistency is the biggest challenge ahead of another gruelling season, felt the mystery spinner ahead of the tournament opener between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

After a dominant last season and being crowned the undisputed champions, three-time champions KKR will be aiming to carry forward from where they left off in the last season. After his 21 wickets in IPL 2024, Varun Chakaravarthy returned to the Indian T20I side.

Since then, there was no looking back for the Tamil Nadu spinner, who also made his ODI debut before playing a crucial role in India's Champions Trophy 2025 win in Dubai earlier this month.

“The main thing is working on consistency, which is the toughest thing to master and I’m putting in constant work in order to achieve that,” said Varun Chakaravarthy on the eve of the RCB clash.

Ever since his international return in 2024, Varun Chakaravarthy has taken 31 wickets in 12 T20Is including two five-wicket hauls. In ODIs, the right-arm spinner has 10 wickets so far in four games, which included a fifer in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash against RCB, Varun Chakaravarthy also revealed that he is keeping his tricks on his sleeve and working on few other deliveries as well. “I’m working on a few other deliveries which I'm hoping will come off nicely in the upcoming games,” he said.

Varun downplays special rivalry with RCB One of the most anticipated match-ups of the season will be Varun Chakravarthy's face-off with former RCB captain Virat Kohli. However, he downplayed any special rivalry with the Bengaluru-based franchise.

"Nothing in specific, just the situation of those matches which helped me pick wickets. In all those games the conditions and the situations were completely favourable towards us so I was able to extract the best possible result," he said.

KKR will have a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane and mentor in T20 legend Dwayne Bravo. The Tamil Nadu spinner was optimistic about the squad's potential and said the key would be to find the right combination early in the season.