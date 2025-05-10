IPL 2025 venues: Where will the matches be held if T20 league is resumed? Full details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has hit a mid-season snag as the league is suspended for one week amid tenions between India and Pakistan. Several overseas players have chosen to return home amid uncertainties around the tournament’s continuation.

This abrupt exodus comes even as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is coming up with a contingency plan to resume matches of the cash rich T20 league later in May.

IPL 2025: South India to host? According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI has shortlisted Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad to host the remaining 16 matches of IPL 2025 should the league resume in May after being suspended on Friday, May 9.

While the BCCI announced the suspension of the league on Friday, there are no indications if the board has chosen a timeline to take the call regarding the resumption of IPL 2025.

The ESPNcricinfo report adds that officials of the 10 franchises were informally informed of the difficulty of resuming the IPL in the current political conditions and that there is a huge possibility the remainder of the season could be played later in the year.

Logistical challenge Despite there being optimisim amongst the franchises, there are many challenges that could derail the return of IPL 2025.

The biggest among them would be the playing personnel, especially the foreign cricketers.

Just as the BCCI announced the suspension of the league, many foreign players, if not all by now, started to board the next available flight to their home countries.

Bringing these foreign players back, if IPL 2025 is to be resumed later in May, could be a challenge especially if the league extends beyond the original final date of May 25.

This is down to international matches restarting after the IPL 2025 window ends, starting with the World Test Championship final.

The WTC summit clash is to be played between South Africa and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground on June 11, and a majority of the players of these two countries play in the IPL.

IPL 2025: What's left? When the BCCI announced the suspension of IPL 2025, Match 58 of 74, between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, was abandoned in the 11th over of the first innings.

There have been no confirmation on whether the match will be replayed or designated as a “No Result”, which would give both teams a point each.

There are 16 matches left to be played should the league resume, with 12 of those being league encounters before IPL 2025 moves on to the playoffs and the final.

Hyderabad was earmarked to host the original first qualifier and eliminator, while Kolkata got the hosting rights for the second qualifier and the final.