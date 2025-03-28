IPL 2025 viewership numbers: Opening weekend sees record-breaking viewers as numbers go through the roof

The 18th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) has gotten off to an explosive start with respect to viewership numbers. JioHotstar, the streaming platform for this year’s IPL, notched up 137 crore views on its digital platform in the first weekend of the competition, its highest ever number.

This is an increase of 35% year-on-year (YoY). The opening three matches also had a peak concurrency of 3.4 crore, and 2,186 crore minutes of watch time. The increase in viewership on the streaming platform is thanks to a 54% uptick in CTV (Connected Television) consumption, according to multiple reports.

Growth was not restricted to only streaming This growth was not restricted to only streaming as its partner channel, Star Sports, reached 25.3 crore viewers - also the highest recorded figure - marking a 14% growth YoY.

Streaming platform JioHotstar and Star Sports Network recorded a combined 4,956 crore minutes of cumulative watch time, also a historic high.

Sanjog Gupta, CEO - sports at JioStar, “The record-breaking viewership across digital and TV platforms over the opening weekend of IPL 2025 reaffirms the tournament’s unmatched popularity bolstered significantly by the wide reach of our platforms and our commitment to creating deeper fan connections, in turn redefining how India experiences sports.

"With a cumulative watch time of 4,956 crore minutes, this season has begun on an extraordinary note. As the tournament unfolds, we look forward to continuing to deliver an inclusive, intuitive and interactive IPL experience by serving every fan with a suite of customized viewing options, creating unmissable moments, unforgettable stories, and a truly immersive IPL,” he added.

What happened in opening weekend? The opening weekend that notched up these record-breaking numbers saw Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens on March 22. The very next day saw a double header featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashing Rajasthan Royals at home, followed by the big clash at M Chidambaram Stadium between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. CSK came out top trumps in that highly-anticipated clash.

