IPL 2025 viewership numbers: Opening weekend sees record-breaking viewers as numbers go through the roof

The Indian Premier League is bigger than ever in its 18th season as viewership numbers for the opening weekend, for both TV and digital, see meteoric rise.

Written By Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated28 Mar 2025, 06:39 PM IST
Advertisement
IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans fans in the stands during the match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad REUTERS/Amit Dave(REUTERS)

The 18th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) has gotten off to an explosive start with respect to viewership numbers. JioHotstar, the streaming platform for this year’s IPL, notched up 137 crore views on its digital platform in the first weekend of the competition, its highest ever number.

This is an increase of 35% year-on-year (YoY). The opening three matches also had a peak concurrency of 3.4 crore, and 2,186 crore minutes of watch time. The increase in viewership on the streaming platform is thanks to a 54% uptick in CTV (Connected Television) consumption, according to multiple reports.

Advertisement

Growth was not restricted to only streaming

This growth was not restricted to only streaming as its partner channel, Star Sports, reached 25.3 crore viewers - also the highest recorded figure - marking a 14% growth YoY.

Also Read | CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Jio Hotstar live streaming viewership surges to over 31 cr

Streaming platform JioHotstar and Star Sports Network recorded a combined 4,956 crore minutes of cumulative watch time, also a historic high.

Advertisement

Sanjog Gupta, CEO - sports at JioStar, “The record-breaking viewership across digital and TV platforms over the opening weekend of IPL 2025 reaffirms the tournament’s unmatched popularity bolstered significantly by the wide reach of our platforms and our commitment to creating deeper fan connections, in turn redefining how India experiences sports.

Also Read | SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Jio Hotstar live streaming viewership surges to over 28 cr

"With a cumulative watch time of 4,956 crore minutes, this season has begun on an extraordinary note. As the tournament unfolds, we look forward to continuing to deliver an inclusive, intuitive and interactive IPL experience by serving every fan with a suite of customized viewing options, creating unmissable moments, unforgettable stories, and a truly immersive IPL,” he added.

What happened in opening weekend?

The opening weekend that notched up these record-breaking numbers saw Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens on March 22. The very next day saw a double header featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashing Rajasthan Royals at home, followed by the big clash at M Chidambaram Stadium between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. CSK came out top trumps in that highly-anticipated clash.

Advertisement
Also Read | Jio Cinema-Disney+ Hotstar merger: Why JioHotstar needs batting depth beyond IPL

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check theIPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with theOrange Cap andPurple Cap

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025 viewership numbers: Opening weekend sees record-breaking viewers as numbers go through the roof
First Published:28 Mar 2025, 06:39 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App