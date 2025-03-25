IPL 2025: ‘Vipraj Nigam needs recognition’, netizens go wild over DC debutant’s one-hand six - all about UP all-rounder

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: As Ashutosh Sharma’s late heroics earned Delhi Capitals a thrilling one-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants, it was Vipraj Nigam shone bright next to him.

Chasing 210, Delhi Capitals slipped to 7/3 in the second over and limped to 116 for six after 13 overs, but Ashutosh’s stunning knock of 66 off 31 balls with five sixes and as many fours and Vipraj's blasting 39 off 15 balls, with five fours and two sixes delivered the side a sensational win from the jaws of defeat in IPL 2025.

Even as wickets fell regularly towards the end, Ashutosh kept his composure and executed stunning bottom-handed strokes to finish the job for his side and give Delhi Capitals a stunning start to their season. Nigam fell to Digvesh Rathi (2/30)

Nigam also made an impact with the ball, dismissing LSG opener Aiden Markram early in his spell.

Praising the duo, captain Axar Patel said, "To bat in the first match in a pressure situation like this, credit goes to [Vipraj Nigam], and hopefully, they will continue to do well."

How netizen reacting? Former criketer Irfan Pathan said, “When Ashutosh sharma arrived at the crease, Delhi Capitals had less than a 5% chance of winning. He turned the game around with fearless aggression while keeping his nerves in check at the crucial moments. And how good was VIPraj?”

“You search Vipraj Nigam. But you’ll find a fighter,” Delhi Capital said.

Meanwhile, netizens go wild over Vipraj's knock and stunning one-handed six.

“Everyone is appreciating Ashutosh Sharma but Vipraj's knock was more impactful. You deserve more hype sir”

“One hand six in front of the man himself, Rishabh Pant. Vipraj Nigam, I need to know more about you brother.”

“Ashutosh Sharma is getting all the praise, but Vipraj's knock was the real game-changer. You deserve more recognition, sir!”

Who is Vipraj Nigam? Vipraj Nigam, a talented all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, was acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹50 lakh during the mega IPL auction in Jeddah last year. He first gained attention during the UPT20 2024 season, where he impressed the selectors with 20 wickets in 12 matches for UP Falcons and also maintained a decent strike rate of 11.15 and an economy of 7.45.

In the 2024-25 season, Vipraj played three first-class matches, five List-A games, and seven T20s, contributing 103 runs and securing nine wickets.