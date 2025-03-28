IPL 2025: Virat Kohli brings out ‘GEN Gold’ avatar after being hit on helmet by Matheesha Pathirana - Watch viral video

Virat Kohli certainly showed there is still gas left in the generation gold after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clobbered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana for a couple of boundaries despite being hit on the helmet during their IPL 2025 encounter on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The incident took place in the 11th over. Bowling just his second over in the game, Matheesha Pathirana banged the ball short at 142kmph. Virat Kohli went for the pull but missed the length of the delivery to get a rare hit on the helmet. The Sri Lankan pacer was quick to enquire if Virat Kohli was fine, with the RCB batter acknowledging with a thumbs up.

Immediately the RCB physio was on the scene conduct a concussion test. The best part was how the right-hander replied in the next two balls from Matheesha Pathirana with a six and a four.

While the former RCB skipper pulled a short ball over the fine leg for a six in the second delivery of the over, Virat Kohli added four more runs in the next with a whip over mid-wicket, just to make sure the golden generation is still here to stay for sometime.

Virat Kohli's 'Generation Old' reference Virat Kohli's old generation reference came from the RCB's batter's interaction during the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony on March 22 at the Eden Gardens. Just before the start of the KKR vs RCB clash, the posted boy of Indian cricket was called on the stage by bollywood superstar and KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan.

Shahrukh Khan asked Virat Kohli, "Do you think the IPL will continue to be so wonderful, and the generation gold will continue to shine as you do and the others? Or will the generation bold start making a bigger and faster impact on this game?”

In reply, Virat Kohli said he is in no mood to stop right now and wanted to create more memories in the cash-rich league. “The bold generation is coming up very strongly, but the old generation is still here, ready to make an impact, still ready to play the game, and hopefully keep creating more memories for all these lovely fans for years to come,” said the RCB batter.