IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s Super Sunday; who won yesterday’s matches in Chandigarh, Mumbai?

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, all were in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on same day for the first time in two seasons. Will it ever happen again? You never know. Let's relive the Sunday from the point of view of the three legends.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) played the first reverse fixture of the season on Sunday. Later, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played their second reverse match of the season.

On both occasions, the team which lost the previous encounter emerged victorious. RCB eased to a seven-wicket win against Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians thrashed CSK by nine wickets with 26 balls to spare.

Virat Kohli enters history books Chasing Punjab Kings' 157/6, Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking 67th fifty-plus score in the IPL for his unbeaten 73. Bengaluru boy Devdutt Padikkal took the pressure off Kohli with an attacking 35-ball 61, including four sixes.

The platform for RCB's win was provided by their two spinners, Suyash Sharma (2/26) and Krunal Pandya (2/25) as they took the air out of Punjab Kings. Krunal Pandya also took an excellent catch to cheaply dismiss Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer for six runs.

With his fifty, Virat Kohli is currently placed fourth in the race for Orange Cap race with 322 runs.

What's next for RCB in IPL 2025? Kohli has four fifties in five away matches this season and managed just 30 runs in three innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He will be looking to set that record straight on April 24 in RCB's home game against Rajasthan Royals.

Rohit Sharma returns to form Rohit Sharma came into the match against CSK with just 82 runs in his previous six innings. The former Mumbai Indians skipper roared back to form with 76 not out off 45 balls. With pressure mounting on his, Rohit was in the zone from the word go. He took his time and targeted the right moments, smashing six sixes in the process.

He also became the second highest leading run-scorer in the history of IPL. With Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit forged an unbeaten 114-run stand for the second wicket and helped Mumbai Indians win their third match on the trot.

List of top run-getters in IPL Virat Kohli - 8326 runs

Rohit Sharma - 6786 runs

Shikhar Dhawan - 6769 runs

David Warner - 6565 runs

Suresh Raina - 5528 runs Rohit's stardom nearly overshadowed Suryakumar's scintillating display at the other end. The Indian T20I captain (68 not out off 30 balls) owned the sweep shot to perfection against CSK's left-arm spinners - Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja. He scored 26 from 11 balls against Noor and 24 from 11 balls off Jadeja.

What's next for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025? Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians will be playing the Sunrisers Hyderabad in in an away match on Wednesday. Mumbai Indians can realistically move to third in the points table with a win over SRH.

Another sad day for MS Dhoni's CSK CSK and MS Dhoni struck form against Lucknow Super Giants. But the momentum was short-lived as they somehow managed to score 176/5 against Mumbai Indians. 17-year-old debutant Ayush Mhatre impressed everyone with his brisk 15-ball 32.

Dhoni entered with 22 balls remaining in the innings and made four off six balls. Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) managed to dismiss Dhoni for the first time in eight IPL seasons while Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja struck fifties to power CSK to a respectable total.

In reply, MS Dhoni's decision to not bowl Mathisha Pathirana till the 14th over of the chase was hard to understand. CSK's poor batting and fielding brought more headache to the skipper.