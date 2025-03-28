IPL 2025: Virat Kohli stops training to meet Chennai Super Kings legend Suresh Raina ahead of RCB vs CSK clash - Watch

Virat Kohli stopped is training to meet Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend Suresh Raina ahead of the highly-anticipated IPL 2025 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday (March 28). While Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter of IPL, his former India teammate Suresh Raina had won four-IPL titles with CSK. Suresh Raina is working as an expert for the official broadcaster currently.

The incident took place when Virat Kohli was warming up for the CSK vs RCB clash with a few throwdowns. Hearing Suresh Raina's call from behind, the RCB batter stopped his training and embraced his former national teammate, thus showing their great bonding.

The duo contested many memorable battles together before and were always in contention for the Orange Cap race. In fact, Suresh Raina was the first to 5000 runs milestone in IPL with Virat Kohli following him. The former RCB captain later became the first batter to reach 6000, 7000 and 8000 runs in IPL.

For the national team, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina won the 2011 ODI World Cup. Suresh Raina was a part of the CSK squad that won the IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. Suresh Raina also remains CSK’s leading run-scorer in IPL with 4687 runs to his name. MS Dhoni will overtake him if he makes another 19 runs.

Meanwhile, CSK opt to bowl first after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss. Both teams made one change each. While RCB brought in Bhuvneshwar Kumar replacing Rasikh Dar, Nathan Ellis made way for Matheesha Pathirana for CSK.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 playing XIs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed