IPL 2025: Virat Kohli to get ‘Test’ tribute by Chinnaswamy fans during RCB vs KKR clash on May 17 as T20 league resumes

Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, is set to get a touching tribute by his adoring fans during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Advertisement

With the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) resuming on May 17 with RCB's clash against KKR at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli's adoring fans want to recognise his outstanding career in Test cricket.

All white tribute Therefore, the RCB fans are calling on fellow supporters to turn up to the stadium in white shirts to pay homage to his contribution to Test cricket.

The fan-led initiative, which has gone viral on social media, is asking RCB fans to ditch their RCB kit for either an India Test jersey or a plain white tee.

One user on X shared the call for wearing white shirt and captioned it, “Bengaluru guys you have one job to do. SPREAD THE WORD.”

Advertisement

In fact, the original post also talks about raising funds to give away the white Test jersey to fans who don't have one.

Social media reacts The initiative has taken social media by storm as many fans put their weight behind the idea.

Advertisement

Many fans called on the RCB faithful to create a “white ocean” at the Chinnaswamy, while another said, emphatically, “I'll be very disappointed if this doesn't happen."

Another user echoed the sentiment, posting: “People of Bengaluru, please make our wish come true. We want to see a white ocean in Chinnaswamy.”

RCB IPL 2025 fixtures RCB have three matches left in the league stage and the first two are at home.

After hosting KKR on May 17, Saturday, they welcome Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23, Friday, before rounding off their league stage with an away game, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, against the Lucknow Super Giants.