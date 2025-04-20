IPL 2025, Virender Sehwag criticises former PBKS teammate Glenn Maxwell and RCB’s Liam Livingstone for lack of hunger

Two all-rounders are making the noise for the wrong reasons in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Glenn Maxwell moved from Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Liam Livingstone moved the opposite way. However, the fortunes of the two all-rounders continued to remain the same. Glenn Maxwell was dropped by Punjab Kings for their away game against RCB on Friday (April 18). Liam Livingstone was dropped for the reverse fixture played on Sunday (April 20).

Virender Sehwag, the legendary Indian opener, who is known to speak his mind was scathing with his views on Maxwell and Livingstone. Speaking to the IPL analysis show on Cricbuzz, Sehwag questioned the commitment and hunger of the overseas players.

Glenn Maxwell's best IPL season came in 2014 for Punjab Kings with Virender Sehwag in the side. Maxwell (552 runs) and Sehwag (455) were the two leading run-scorers for Punjab Kings in their run to the final.

“They don't have the drive and hunger and passion to win matches and championships for their teams. They come to India to spend their holidays. During my playing days, very few foreign players had the hunger to win titles. Maxwell and Livingstone don't have that. Look at Romario Shepherd (West Indies player), he got a chance and did a good job today for RCB vs PBKS,” said the legendary opener.

Sehwag also listed Australians, David Warner and Glenn McGrath, and South Africa's AB de Villiers as the three overseas players with extreme hunger to win matches. Sehwag played with the said players at Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals).

Liam Livingstone and Glenn Maxwell, IPL 2025 Liam Livingstone started the season with a five-ball 15 not out against KKR. He even scored a half century in RCB's first home game of the season, against Gujarat Titans. Livingstone made scores of 0, 4, 4 in the three innings before his axing. Livingstone got out in near-identical fashion in the last three innings. The Englishman fetched balls from outside the stump and got out at the point/third-man region, attempting to smash on the leg side.