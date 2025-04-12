IPL 2025: ’We have a lot of match-winners’ - Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer ahead of SRH clash

Shreyas Iyer believes that Punjab Kings has a wide variety of match-winners in the squad. The new skipper of Punjab Kings spoke to JioStar, the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League. “It's a great mixture of seniors and juniors”. Punjab Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, later today.

Punjab kings managed to win three of their first four matches of the season. "Camaraderie is the most important ingredient"," feels Shreyas Iyer, It has to be noted that the Punjab Kings haven't managed to reach the playoffs in the previous 10 IPL seasons.

Youth and Experience Punjab Kings are the only team to field two uncapped openers in the form of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya. Both batters have delivered well in the season so far. Priyansh Arya smashed a stunning century in the previous match against Chennai Super Kings.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have the experience of winning global tournaments. Punjab Kings also have the leading wicket-taker in IPL, Yuzvendra Chahal and the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is, Arshdeep Singh in their squad. Ricky Ponting spent 18 crores each to get the services of Arshdeep and Chahal.

Indian Premier League 2025 Shreyas Iyer was the player of the match in Punjab Kings' first match of the season. Shreyas made an unbeaten 97 off just 42 balls. The two openers won the player of the match in the next two wins. Prabhsimran Singh won the award against Lucknow Super Giants for his 34-ball 69 and the young Priyansh Arya for his 103 off 42 against Chennai Super Kings.

Upcoming match SRH emerged victorious in four of the five matches in the previous auction cycle, from 2022 to 2024.