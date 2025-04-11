IPL 2025 weekend preview: Can Delhi Capitals make it five wins in a row? MI fight for survival; key storylines to watch

The Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2025 is fast approaching the halfway mark, with the points table tightening after Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match. Now, a six-point gap separates the top two and bottom three teams. With eight teams in action, the points table could see drastic changes by Sunday night.

Advertisement

Here are five things to watch out for in IPL 2025 this weekend.

Battle for the orange cap The weekend kicks off with an afternoon game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Lucknow. The top four players in the orange cap race - Nicholas Pooran, Sai Sudharsan, Mitchell Marsh and Jos Buttler -will be in action.

GT have dominated LSG in this young rivalry, winning four of five meetings. However, LSG won in their previous meeting in 2024. GT's bowling attack looks menacing despite Kagiso Rabada's absence and Rashid Khan's patchy form. LSG's bowling attack, comprising entirely of Indians, have defended high scores against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Which bowling unit will be able to curtail the in-form batters?

Advertisement

Battle of the Australians Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the hosts, are led by Pat Cummins and have dashing opener Travis Head and leg-spinner Adam Zampa in their ranks. Punjab Kings (PBKS), the visitors, are coached by Ricky Ponting and have the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis on the field. Barring Travis Head's whirlwind fifty in SRH's season opener, none of the Australians have made a significant impact.

PBKS are flying high without significant performances from Maxwell and Stoinis. SRH can't say the same. SRH, last year's runner-up of IPL 2025, are in a desperate spot and will need big performances from their captain and star opener.

Expect Shreyas Iyer to exploit the match-up by using Maxwell's off-spin against the left-handed openers of SRH.

Advertisement

Battle royale in Jaipur Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be in action for the first time in their primary home venue, Jaipur. They host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who have managed to win all three away games of the season. RR defeated RCB twice last year, thanks to their bowlers and Jos Buttler. With Jos Buttler now at GT and only Sandeep Sharma remaining from last year's bowling attack, captain Sanju Samson needs his current bowlers to step up and deliver against RCB's deep batting lineup.

Battle for Supremacy Chole Bhature vs Vada Pav. Political capital vs Financial capital. Delhi vs Mumbai is a rivalry that transcends sport. The IPL teams from the two megacities have encountered contrasting fortunes in the ongoing season. Delhi Capitals (DC) are off to their best-ever start to a season, winning the first four games. Mumbai Indians (MI) are in a precarious position, losing four of their first five matches. Hardik Pandya's men lost their three away matches and will be looking to avoid yet another loss. Will DC make it five in a row, or can MI get its first away win?

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma vs KL Rahul Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played starring roles for India in the Champions Trophy just last month. Their paths diverged from that point. Rahul played crucial knocks in away wins against CSK and RCB. Rohit Sharma has four low scores - 0, 8, 13, 17 - to his name. The two batters are at different stages of their careers, but both have a point to prove.

Weekend fixtures Saturday (April 12) Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: Live from Lucknow at 3:30 pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: Live from Hyderabad at 7:30 pm

Sunday (April 13) Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Live from Jaipur at 3:30 pm

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Live from Delhi at 7:30 pm