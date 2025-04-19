IPL 2025 weekend preview: Can RCB get their fifth away win? MI-CSK battle for survival; key storylines to watch

The Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2025 is at the halfway point. Two teams - Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings - have reached 10 points in the points table. Three teams - Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Hyderabad - are stuck on 4 points. The gap is widening and the teams lagging behind are entering must-win territory.

Here are five things to watch out for in IPL 2025 this weekend.

A rare super Sunday Cancel your Sunday plans. Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma are all in action tomorrow. It's the only occurrence of this season. The previous instance of all three icons playing on the same day happened on May 6, 2023. The next instance may not even occur. Sit back and enjoy the show.

MI-CSK, battle for survival Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings faced each other in 4 IPL finals. The greatest rivalry in the history of IPL has attained a different tone this time. CSK are at the bottom of the points table, taking just 4 points from 7 matches. MI are placed slightly better with 6 points from 7 matches. MI will establish a four-point gap over their arch-rivals with a win. A defeat will push CSK to the brink of an elimination. Pride at stake, tournament campaign at stake, everything at stake!

PBKS vs RCB, the sequel Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced each other last night (April 18) and will be playing each other in less than 48 hours time. PBKS emerged victorious in the first meeting and extended RCB's dismal home record. Can RCB win the reverse fixture and extend their proud away record (4 wins from 4)?

Sanju Samson doubtful for crunch game Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2025 campaign is at the crossroads. They have managed to win just 2 of their 7 matches this season and their captain may not be available for the crucial home game against Lucknow Super Giants. RR tasted a damaging defeat against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (April 16). The management is also under fire for their choice of players used in the super over.

Can Gujarat Titans stop the Delhi Capitals juggernaut? Delhi Capitals are finding ways to win matches. They could have easily ended up on the losing side in at least three matches. They were reeling at 65/5 against Lucknow Super Giants and still managed to chase 210. A similar story unfolded against RCB. Mitchell Starc's brilliance gave them an unlikely win against Rajasthan Royals. Gujarat Titans are coming after a 6-day break. They have a potent bowling attack to challenge the DC batters. Jake Fraser-McGurk's poor showing has been papered effectively by the likes of KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs. Something's got to give.

Weekend fixtures Saturday (April 19) Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: Live from Ahmedabad at 3:30 PM

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Live from Jaipur at 7:30 PM

Sunday (April 20) Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Live from New Chandigarh at 3:30 PM