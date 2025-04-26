IPL 2025 weekend preview: Shreyas Iyer returns to Kolkata, Virat Kohli returns to Delhi; key storylines to watch

The race to the playoffs is heating up. Delhi Capitals host Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday with both teams locked on 12 points. Mumbai Indians host Lucknow Super Giants in an afternoon game on Sunday with both teams locked on 10 points. Before that, Shreyas Iyer returns to Kolkata to face KKR, with whom he won IPL 2024 as captain.

Here are five things to watch out for in IPL 2025 this weekend.

Shreyas Iyer vs Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the first round against Kolkata Knight Riders, the team he led to glory in 2024. Can Kolkata Knight Riders return the favour in Kolkata? Punjab Kings managed to defend 111 in New Chandigarh and severely dented the confidence of the KKR batters. KKR also have a poor home record this season, losing 3 of the 4 matches. PBKS have a good away record this season, winning 3 of the 4 matches. A Fantastic Friday is on the cards.

Rohit Sharma in unchartered territory Rohit Sharma is one of four players to have featured in all 18 seasons of the Indian Premier League. Astonishingly, the Mumbai Indians legend has never managed to make three consecutive fifty-plus scores. Rohit got an opportunity to make his 3rd consecutive fifty, after scoring a pair of 70s in the last 2 matches.

Rohit Sharma also needs 5 sixes to become the first Indian to smash 300 sixes in IPL. Can he do both?

Rishabh Pant's batting position Rishabh Pant batted at number 7 in his previous innings, against Delhi Capitals and was panned by critics and fans alike. Will he bat at number four? The Lucknow Super Giants skipper has to deal one huge hurdle in the form of Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has dismissed Pant 7 times in 14 IPL meetings. The odds are not in favour of Pant. Can he prove the critics wrong on both fronts?

Virat Kohli returns to Delhi Fans braved the bitter cold of January to swarm the Arun Jaitley Stadium when Virat Kohli last visited Delhi for a cricket match. They created an unthinkable fervor for Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy after a 12-year absence. It won't be a surprise if the Delhi crowd switches their allegiance and support Royal Challengers Bengaluru instead of Delhi Capitals on Sunday. RCB have managed to win each of their five away matches this season. Delhi Capitals are in for a double-whammy situation.

KL Rahul vs Josh Hazlewood KL Rahul won the last meeting between against Josh Hazlewood. In Bengaluru, Rahul hammered 32 runs off of the 12 balls he faced against Hazlewood. KL Rahul scored a fifty in his previous match against Lucknow Super Giants. Josh Hazlewood won the player of the match award in his previous match.

Rahul won round 1, Will Hazlewood strike back?

Weekend fixtures Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings | Kolkata: Today at 7:30 PM

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants | Mumbai: Sunday at 3:30 PM

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Delhi: Sunday at 7:30 PM