IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS ends in a washed out. What are all the changes to the points table?

The crunch game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata has been called off due to rain. KKR scored 7/0 in 1 over before the interruption. Punjab Kings scored 201/4 in their 20 overs.
KKR and PBKS have been awarded 1 point each.
Punjab Kings gained one place and moved to 4th.
PBKS: Matches - 9, Won - 5, Lost - 3, No Result - 1, Points - 11, Position - 4
Kolkata Knight Riders remain at the 7th place as the 6th placed Lucknow Super Giants have taken 10 points from their 9 matches.
KKR: Matches - 9, Won - 3, Lost - 5, No Result - 1, Points - 7, Position - 7
Mumbai Indians slip to 5th and Lucknow Super Giants remain at 6th in the points table.
Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya added 120 for the first wicket in just 11.5 overs. It was just the third instance of two uncapped batters being involved in a century stand in Indian Premier League. Priyansh Arya smashed his 2nd fifty-plus score in IPL. Priyansh (69 off 35) scored 56 runs through boundaries (8 fours and 4 sixes). Prabhsimran registered his 2nd best score (83 off 49) in IPL. He cracked 6 sixes in his innings. Prabhsimran's wicket helped KKR to pull back things at the back end. PBKS made just 41 runs in the last 34 balls of their innings. The decision to not promote Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh backfired. Glenn Maxwell (7 off 8) and Marco Jansen (3 off 7) couldn't accelerate the way the management expected.
Sunil Narine (4* off 3) and Rahman Gurbaz (1* off 3) in Marco Jansen's opening over.
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.