IPL 2025: What happens if RCB vs PBKS clash gets washed out at Chinnaswamy stadium due to rain in Bengaluru?

Rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium threatens to play spoilsport as the toss in today’s Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings has been delayed.

Fans at the stadium, and across the country, wait with bated breath as steady rains threaten to relegate the game to a “No Result”.

However, fans can still hope for a match today in Bengaluru. Accuweather suggests that the chances of a downpour are minimal, and there could be only cloudy skies for the rest of Friday evening.

However, what happens if the weather plays spoilsport and affects the match between RCB and PBKS? We break it down for you below:

Match abandoned If the match is abandoned, either midway through the game or without a ball being bowled, both teams will earn a point each. The final outcome of the game is chalked off as “No Result”.

The larger implication for both teams, should they get a point each from today's game, is that net run rate will be a smaller factor in deciding a spot in the playoffs.

This is because both teams will end the 14-match group stage with an odd number of points, making it impossible to tie with any other team in the tournament apart from each other. This is under the assumption that no other team for the rest of the tournament endures a “No Result” match.

Cut-off time for a full match According to the IPL playing conditions, a group stage match can finish by a maximum of 60 minutes beyond the scheduled finish time. This grace period is offered to take into account delays to the match, which may happen due to rain, poor light or any other mitigating factors.

This means the match should end by 12:06 am Indian Standard Time. Toss for a complete 20-over-a-side match should be done by 9:16 pm and the first ball must be bowled by 9:56 pm IST.

In such a match, the strategic timeouts and the break between innings might get shortened.

If the delay forces the toss beyond 9:16 pm, the match officials will start deducting overs accordingly.

As is the norm, the DLS method will be used in case of rain interruptions during the course of the match.

Shortened match If the delay forces reduced overs for each innings, the match officials will calculate the revised number of overs at 14.11 overs per hour of the time left.

In order to have a complete match with the revised number of overs, each innings must contain at least 5 overs to get a result.

According to Cricbuzz, the deadline for a 5-over game at the Chinnaswamy stadium today is 10.54 pm.