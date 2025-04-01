IPL 2025: What made Hardik Pandya unleash Ashwani Kumar against KKR? Mumbai Indians captain reveals after first win

A different action, zip and late swing were enough for Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya to unleash an unknown Ashwani Kumar against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first home encounter in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The 23-year-old didn't disappoint his captain.

Playing his first-ever IPL match, Ashwani Kumar picked up KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane's wicket on the very first delivery he bowled. He later went to dismiss Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Manish Pandey to finish with 4/24 and help Mumbai bundle KKR out for just 116 in 16.2 overs.

In fact, Ashwani Kumar, who grabbed limelight after his show in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 trophy, became the first Indian to take four wickets on an IPL debut. "We played a practice game and it looked like he had that zip and late swing, had a different action and plus he is a leftie.

"The way he took that wicket of (Andre) Russell was a very crucial wicket. And especially, how he started with that catch of Quinton. Was great to see a fast bowler jumping that high," Hardik Pandya said while heaping high praise for the debutant after the game.

Hardik Pandya credits MI scouts The credit must go to the Mumbai Indians scouts.

One of the teams with the most perfect scouts, Mumbai Indians have a reputation of unearthing unknown talents. The likes of Japsrit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma graduated from the Mumbai Indians school of cricket into the Indian national team.

With the likes of Vignesh Puthur and Ashwani Kumar coming up this season, one must be rest assured that the duo might end up playing for the national team in the future just like their seniors.

Captain Hardik Pandya was quick to than the scouts for giving these youngsters a platform to perform. "This wicket just offered a bit more and we thought Ashwani can come in and bowl the way he bowled. First of all, it's all because of the scouts. All MI scouts have gone all the places and picked these young kids," Hardik Pandya added.

'I didn’t have lunch today, only ate a banana' Earlier, Ashwani Kumar revealed that he just ate one banana and didn't had lunch as he was feeling nervous. “There was pressure but the team environment helped me to settle down. I didn’t have lunch today, I only ate a banana, there was some pressure so I didn’t feel hungry,” said Ashwani Kumar, who was named the Player of the Match.